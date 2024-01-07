Halle Bailey welcomes first baby with boyfriend DDG: 'The world is desperate to know you'

The actress, who kept her pregnancy private, revealed the news this weekend.

A Disney princess is introducing the world to her little Disney prince.

Halle Bailey has welcomed her first baby with her boyfriend, DDG. The 23-year-old Little Mermaid star made the announcement with a sweet Instagram post, holding her new son’s hand in a photo that features a little gold bracelet that reads, “Halo.”

“Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me was bring me my son,” Bailey captioned the photo. “Welcome to the world my Halo 🥰👼🏽 ✨the world is desperate to know you 😉🤣♥️.”

DDG, whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., also welcomed their son with an Instagram post, sharing a similar shot with the caption, “My biggest blessing by far. Son son... never been so in love, baby Halo.”

The couple first sparked dating rumors in January 2022, two months before going Instagram official. While Bailey keeps her personal life largely private and made no previous reference to the pregnancy, DDG broke the news back in April when he posted an ultrasound photo alongside the words, “Can’t wait to be your dad." However, many assumed the 26-year-old rapper's tweet was a prank, given that he shared it on April Fools' Day. Speculation ensued, leading Bailey to push back against people scrutinizing her body.

In November, the “Angel” singer responded to a fan on Snapchat who said she had "pregnancy nose" in a recent photo. Bailey shared a video, saying, "Listen, if I see one more person say something about my nose one more time, it's going to be hell to pay."

Bailey posted an Instagram story in December shouting out her “real supporters” for being “respectful of women's bodies.” She added, “Being under a microscope is not easy, but for the real ones who show unconditional love religiously, I appreciate you."

The star, who is set to release her solo debut album following her collaborations with her sister, Chloe Bailey, previously revealed that her relationship with DDG heavily influenced her next era.

“All musical inspiration really just comes from life experiences,” the singer told Cosmopolitan in September. “Love has been a really big one for me too, because that’s something I’m experiencing for the first time, and it’s, like, ‘whoa’ in your brain. It’s just fireworks, a spark for creativity.”

She added, "You know, you have puppy love experiences, you think that’s love. But this is my first deep, deep, real love. This has been a really beautiful transformative time for me. I have all this new material to write about.”

