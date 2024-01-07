Halle Bailey Welcomed Her First Child With Boyfriend DDG Following a Secret Pregnancy

The actress never confirmed she was expecting.

Halle Bailey is officially a mom.



On Saturday, the actress, who never confirmed that she was expecting throughout her pregnancy, announced that she welcomed her first child, a son named Halo, with her boyfriend DDG (born Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr.). "Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son," Bailey wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her holding her baby boy's tiny hand, before revealing his name: "Welcome to the world my halo 🥰👼🏽 ✨."

She then cheekily acknowledged the speculation surrounding her pregnancy, which she kept a secret, adding: "The world is desperate to know you 😉🤣♥️."

Back in November, Halle responded to fans claiming she had "pregnancy nose" in a recent photo. Calling out the comments in a video, she told her critics, "Listen, if I see one more person say something about my nose one more time, it's going to be hell to pay." She continued, "You know why? Because I'm Black. I love my nose. What are you concerned about my nose for? Leave me the hell alone."

Bailey and DDG have been dating for two years, but the two didn't go Instagram official until March 2022 when the rapper publicly wished his girlfriend a happy birthday.

Last May, Halle opened up about her fairytale romance with the rapper during an exclusive interview with People. “I think the best thing about young love is that you're able to continue to find yourself through this journey of loving somebody else,” Bailey previously told the magazine. “And you're discovering new parts of yourself and maybe things that you didn't notice before about your heart."

She added, "I feel like things change when love gets more involved in your life. I have definitely discovered more within myself as a woman. …It's a really cool thing to go through, but a transformative experience."

