Halle Bailey Has Welcomed Her First Child With Boyfriend DDG

The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey and her boyfriend, the rapper and vlogger DDG, are entering a whole new world: parenthood. The couple announced the birth of their son, a baby boy named Halo, on January 6.

Bailey shared the news of Halo's arrival on Instagram, posting a photo of her baby's itsy-bitsy hand—clad in a gold nameplate bracelet—in hers and her DDG's. “even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son…" the 23-year-old wrote in the caption, seeming to imply that Halo was born late last year. “welcome to the world my halo 🥰👼🏽 ✨the world is desperate to know you.”

DDG shared a similar photo of his family's hands with caption, “my biggest blessing by far 👶🏽❤️ son son.. never been so in love.. baby halo.”

Rumors that Bailey was expecting have been swirling for months, and were all but confirmed in October, when Bailey and DDG were pictured out and about, with Bailey sporting what looked a lot like a baby bump under her sweatshirt.

In September, Halle Bailey opened up about DDG being her first adult relationship, saying in an interview, “Love… [is] something I’m experiencing for the first time, and it’s, like, ‘whoa’ in your brain. It’s just fireworks, a spark for creativity…You know, you have puppy love experiences, you think that’s love. But this is my first deep, deep, real love.”

But she's also careful not to reveal much about her personal life. As she told Glamour, “For my peace and my sanity, I have to keep that private.” So we shouldn't expect too many baby details. Fair enough!

The past year was truly life-changing for the young artist. Not only did she become a Disney princess and a new mom, she's also became a bona fide movie star. Halle Bailey also graced the big screen in the musical adaptation of The Color Purple, which was just released on Christmas.

Cheers to 2024, Halle Bailey!

