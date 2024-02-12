Halle Bailey Shows Off Post-Baby Body in Double Denim at Super Bowl

The 'Little Mermaid' star welcomed her baby son Halo with boyfriend DDG in December

Halle Bailey/Instagram Halle Bailey attends the 2024 Super Bowl.

Halle Bailey is in Super Bowl shape!

The 23-year-old singer was one of many famous faces who watched the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in Las Vegas on Sunday and took to Instagram to share some photos of herself alongside her sister Chloe.



Halle went for the Canadian tuxedo look, showing off her post-baby body in a pair of high-waisted jeans and a long denim faux fur-lined coat in a photo shared on her Instagram Story.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Halle Bailey/Instagram Halle Bailey attends the 2024 Super Bowl.

The Little Mermaid star — who welcomed her baby son Halo in December with boyfriend DDG — gave fans a glimpse of her toned abs in a black crop top as she also posed by the side of the pitch with Chloe.

"My sister took me to the superbowl ! 🥰👯‍♀️," Halle captioned the post.

Halle Bailey/Instagram Halle Bailey attends the 2024 Super Bowl.

Related: Halle Bailey Is 'the Best Mom Ever' to Baby Son Halo, Says Her Sister Chloe (Exclusive)

Halle announced the birth of her first baby on Instagram last month.

"Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my halo 🥰👼🏽 ✨the world is desperate to know you 😉🤣♥️," she captioned a sweet post.

Halle Bailey/Instagram Chloe and Halle Bailey pose at the 2024 Super Bowl.

Related: Halle and Chloe Bailey Say That Working on New Music for 2024 Has Been 'Very Nostalgic' (Exclusive)

Earlier this month, Halle spoke to PEOPLE about how she and DDG picked out their baby boy's name.



“It was actually my boyfriend's idea,” Halle said. “He's the one who came up with his name.”

“We just agreed, and we loved it,” she added. “I love the name Halo."

When questioned whether there is any connection between her child's name and the song of the same name that mentor Beyoncé released off of her I Am... Sasha Fierce album in 2008, Bailey laughed, “He for sure has a theme song.”

Story continues

Jeff Spicer/Getty DDG and Halle Bailey.

Last month, DDG shared details about his journey into fatherhood for the first time in a video posted to his YouTube channel.

"Me and Halle had a baby together. I wouldn't chose no other person in the world to have a child with. We learning. She's a great mom. Like it's crazy. She's amazing," he shared in the clip.

He later said of Halle, "She's a professional mom," and said the family were "doing great."

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.