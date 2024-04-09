Halle Bailey Shows Off Her Post-Baby Bikini Body Following Birth of Son Halo

The singer and actress, 24, shared photos of herself wearing a peach bikini on Instagram

Halle Bailey/Instagram Halle Bailey shows off hr post-baby bikini body

Halle Bailey is back in a bikini!

The singer and actress, 24, showed off her post-baby body in photos posted on Instagram on Monday, April 8, three months after she announced the arrival of her son Halo.

Bailey wore a peach bikini in the post, which she captioned “🧜🏽‍♀️🤎,” in reference to her role as Ariel in the Disney live-action film The Little Mermaid, which was released in May 2023.

In a second photo, Bailey turned slightly to the side as she continued to model her beach-ready look of minimal make-up and loose curls.

Halle Bailey/Instagram Bailey posted an image of herself wearing a bikini on Instagram

Bailey received several likes from fans and loved ones in response to the pictures. Her sister Chloe Bailey wrote supportively in the comment section, “cmon body 😍,” while Gabrielle Union added, “❤️❤️❤️🔥,” in response.

Fellow actress Keke Palmer didn’t hold back on her comments, writing, “Everything!” then later adding in the comment section, “The mom bod always hits IJS 🤷🏾‍♀️,” along with a series of 😍 emojis.

Halle Bailey/Instagram Halle Bailey shares an image of herself wearing a peach bikini

Bailey and her boyfriend DDG, 26, announced the birth of their son via a Jan.7 Instagram post showing a tiny hand with a gold bracelet bearing the name "Halo."

"Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my halo 🥰👼🏽 ✨the world is desperate to know you 😉🤣♥️," she captioned the photo.

Last week she also celebrated her 24th birthday with her family in St. Lucia. Bailey posted several snaps of her vacation, including one sweet image of her sitting with DDG and Halo in the water on the beach.

“Thank you so much St Lucia for being so kind to my family 💘,” she wrote in her caption. “We love you forever and ever ✨”

In other photos, Bailey was seen on a jet-ski and posed on a grassy cliff overlooking the ocean. The singer also held her son while enjoying the mountainous scenery from a balcony.

Earlier on in her trip, Bailey posted another carousel post as she marked her 24th birthday.

“This is 24 🥰🎉💘🎂,” she wrote in the caption as she was seen in a photo carrying Halo while covered in mud. In another cute shot, the 4-month-old kissed his mother on the cheek.

