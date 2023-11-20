Halle Bailey Responds to Fans Asking About Her 'Pregnancy Nose': 'Leave Me the Hell Alone'

Bailey is addressing rumors head-on after admitting it's difficult to be in the spotlight

Mike Marsland/WireImage Halle Bailey at the Glamour Women of The Year Awards 2023 in October

Halle Bailey is tired of speculation about her personal life.

The Little Mermaid star, 23, responded to a fan on Snapchat who commented saying the actress looked like she had a "pregnancy nose" in a recent photo.

In response to the comment, Bailey shared a video saying, "Listen, if I see one more person say something about my nose one more time, it's going to be hell to pay."

"You know why? Because I'm Black. I love my nose," she continued. "What are you concerned about my nose for? Leave me the hell alone."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Francois Durand/Getty Halle Bailey at Paris Fashion Week in June

Related: Celebrity Babies Born in 2023

Bailey and boyfriend DDG have been dating for more than a year. The pair went Instagram official in March 2022 when the Zooted Music record label founder posted on the R&B singer's birthday.

Last month, DDG was by Bailey's side as she was among the talent celebrated at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in London. During her acceptance speech for the Gen Z game-changer award and after the ceremony on social media, the actress/singer shared how grateful she was to be recognized and how challenging it can be as a public figure.

After Lashana Lynch presented her with the honor and Bailey thanked the “female souls” who paved the way for her to be there, she opened up about her own experience dealing with superstardom.

“I know that my personal journey, although filled with my own struggles and challenges, sometimes pales in comparison to a lot of what y’all have gone through,” the “Angel” singer said. “But I also know that with the spotlight comes a responsibility to speak about my experience in hopes that it can provide some guidance and inspiration to those girls and women who look to me standing under that spotlight.”

Story continues

The Color Purple star continued, “It’s been an adjustment to live my life under the scrutiny of that spotlight, but in the age of social media in some way, we all live under that same scrutiny — from our bodies, what our bodies look like from what we wear to who we love to the things we care about, it’s all open to scrutiny.”

“So here’s my honest advice: Turn it off when you need to find inner peace, OK. But also, live your life for you,” the R&B hitmaker said. “Don’t waste time living it for social media. Everyone has an opinion, but the only opinion that matters is your own, and you already know deep down what’s right for you.”

Zak Hussein / SplashNews Halle Bailey and boyfriend DDG

In May, Bailey opened up to PEOPLE about how life has been since striking up a romance with DDG. When asked if she would call him a real Prince Charming, she said, “Yeah. I would say that.”

“I think the best thing about young love is that you're able to continue to find yourself through this journey of loving somebody else,” the actress explained. “And you're discovering new parts of yourself and maybe things that you didn't notice before about your heart."

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.