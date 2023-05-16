Halle Bailey looks like a real life mermaid in a *stunning* shell-themed dress

If you're anything like us, chances are you're more than a little excited about the upcoming release of Disney's The Little Mermaid. And when we say upcoming, we mean literal days away with the cast busy on their international press tour. Sure, Halle Bailey and Simone Ashley are promoting the film, but they're also giving us major fashion moments. Like did you see Simone's Barbie pink lingerie dress last week?

But today we're talking about Halle. The actress, who plays Ariel in the film, has nailed every lewk on The Little Mermaid press tour. Her 'fits are always on-theme, giving subtle nods alongside more obvious references to both her character and the film's story as a whole. She has looked like a literal princess every time on the ocean blue carpet (red wouldn't have fit the theme, would it?).

And the *stunning* gown Halle wore to the UK premiere in London is no exception.

Wearing a custom-made design by Miss Sohee, the white dress featured a rhinestone-adorned halterneck and back strap attached to a bustier with a plunging neckline and trimmed in tulle. A sheer panel wrapped around Halle's back, giving the illusion of a backless design.

The fabric flared into a subtle fishtail silhouette and an elegant train at the skirt, bedazzled with even more rhinestones, sequins, and pearls in the shape of shells across her hips and down the side of the train. A silver beaded headpiece finished off the look.



Here's an up-close look.

We're not the only ones who loved Halle's look. TV presenter, fashion designer, and style guru Tan France was in attendance at the premiere and left a comment on Halle's Instagram writing, "You are incredible in the film, and looked gorge last night! 😍" with Vanessa Hudgens simply adding "An angel".

Fans were quick to agree, commenting:

The press tour looks/dresses >>>> ❤️



Girl, you do it every time 🥺🥺🥺 flawless! 😭😍♥️



Baby girl is eating this press run. Looks and subtle nods. Go Halle!



Princess of the sea 🧜🏽♀️ Queen on Land! 😩💖



GORGEOUS!! Love how you keep on theme every single time with the fashion 👏👏

It's definitely worth revisiting some of Halle's other press looks. First up, Halle wore a Valdrin Sahiti dress to the Hollywood premiere that looked like it was made from water. Seriously, the metallic finish gave it a fluid quality and the voluminous bustier gave the illusion Halle was emerging from the ocean, just like the scene in the OG Little Mermaid film. You know the one.

For the film's Mexico premiere, she stuck with her ocean-themed colour palette and chose a see-through mint-blue halterneck gown by Georges Chakra. The dress was covered with pearls all over the neckline, halterneck, and waistband, with Halle accessorising with pearl earrings in another nod to the sea.

Halle even opted for a mermaidcore gown at the Met Gala, with her see-through lace Gucci ensemble embellished with sequins and including a ruffled cape that really reminded us of frothy waters or perhaps frilly jellyfish tendrils.

And finally, proving she really does rule the sea, Halle rocked a sustainable ruched black dress from H&M's Innovation Re-Enchantment Design Story collection. The eco-friendly design is made from recycled polyester fabric derived from water bottles. We're all for saving the turtles, dolphins, and mermaids.

No one understands the assignment quite like Halle.

