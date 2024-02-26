Halle Bailey and Halle Berry meet up in sweet photo: 'When two Halles link up'

There could never be too many Halles.

Halle Berry and Halle Bailey shared a sweet moment while meeting up at a soccer game, as seen in Instagram posts on Monday. The actresses posed in photos with Berry captioning the post, "When two Halles link up 🤍 truly adore you @hallebailey."

The "Little Mermaid" star commented on the photo: "i was living for this moment!! thank you for being so kind to me you’ve made my life," with crying and heart emojis.

Both shared the post in their Instagram Stories, with Berry, 57, writing, "Halle²" and Bailey, 23, writing, "Can you tell I'm freaking out."

Bailey also shared a photo of her and boyfriend DDG at the game, noting the couple had "such a cool date night."

Berry and Bailey have shared their admiration for one another previously, including while correcting fans who have gotten their names mixed up.

Back when Bailey was first announced for the role of Ariel in Disney's live-action remake of "The Little Mermaid" in 2019, there was some confusion about which Halle had gotten the role. The mix-up led Berry to chime in on X, formerly Twitter at the time: "In case you needed a reminder... Halles get it DONE. Congratulations @chloexhalle on this amazing opportunity, we can’t wait to see what you do!"

Halle Berry, left, and Halle Bailey, right, long mixed up with one another, share touching photos together: "Truly adore you."

Bailey told "Live with Kelly and Mark" hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos last year that her parents originally considered naming her Hailey before settling on Halle, because her family has "always loved" the "Monster's Ball" actress.

Bailey added the actresses have met previously, including at the 2023 Oscars.

"She was so kind to me, and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I love you so much, Catwoman,'" she said.

