Hall scores 25, Ivy-Curry 22 and Johnson 21; UCF beats Florida Atlantic 100-94

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Keyshawn Hall scored 20 of his 26 points in the second half, Jordan Ivy-Curry finished with 22 points and Darius Johnson added 21 Tuesday night to help UCF beat Florida Atlantic 100-94.

Baba Miller made back-to-back baskets to give FAU its first lead of the second half at 68-67 with 9:42 to play but Hall hit a 3-pointer 17 seconds later to spark an 11-1 run and the Knights led the rest of the way.

Hall converted a three-point play, made a layup and then hit a 3-pointer in a span of 78 seconds to make it 88-77 with four minutes to go. UCF made 8 of 8 from the free-throw line down the stretch to seal it.

Leland Walker led the Owls with 20 points, Caleb Glenn scored 17 and Baba Miller finished with 14 points. KyKy Tandy added 11 points and Matas Vokietaitis 10.

UCF (3-0) scored in triple figures for the first time since March 7, 2014, against Houston. The Knights, who opened the season with a 64-61 win over then-No. 13 Texas A&M, received votes in the latest AP Top 25 despite being limited by injuries.

Jaylin Sellers (undisclosed), who led UCF in scoring last season (15.9 per game), and Mikey Williams (foot) have yet play this season for the Knights due to injuries. Williams is a four-star recruit from the class of 2023 who committed to Memphis but never played for the Tigers before transferring to UCF.

Vokietaitis threw down two dunks in the opening two minutes and Florida Atlantic (2-1) hit four 3-pointers to take a 19-8 lead with 13:17 left in the first half. Ivy-Curry, a graduate transfer who averaged 17.1 points last season at UTSA, scored 15 points in the final nine minutes to help UCF take a 46-36 lead into halftime.

