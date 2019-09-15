Hall ready to embrace single life in pursuit of Solheim Cup glory

England's Georgia Hall has won three points for Europe during the foursomes and fourballs

Europe’s Georgia Hall believes the crowd spurred herself and Celine Boutier to a victory that could be decisive in the quest to regain the Solheim Cup, writes Nicola Kenton.

Last year's Women’s British Open champion and France's Boutier have been captain Catriona Matthews' dream team during the foursomes and fourballs, banking three points.

And after a 3&2 morning victory over Lizette Salas and Ally McDonald, the European duo produced a stunning comeback to record a two hole win against McDonald and Angel Yin.

“It was amazing to see so many people on the course, especially when it started raining and the wind was so strong,” said Hall, who take on Lexi Thompson in the third singles match on Sunday.

“They stayed out to support us and that's really what we needed, especially in the last five or six holes.

“I can't wait to see what the crowds will be like on the final day and I think they'll be even bigger.

“It feels really weird going out in the singles by yourself because you're so used to having a partner.

“But I think you’ve just got to focus on your own game, you've got your caddie with you and you can go out and play the best golf you can.”

USA need six points for the 12 Sunday singles to retain the Solheim Cup, which they've held since 2015

Should Europe take the six and a half points they need to regain the trophy from Sunday's singles then Hall and Boutier will have been their firewall.

Saturday's fourballs looked heading for a US clean sweep until they kicked into gear at a blustery Gleneagles. Four down after seven, they won the last five holes to claim the point which deadlocked the score at 8-8 heading into the singles.

“We try to keep each other motivated and I was trying to stay positive and stay patient,” said Boutier, who will play Annie Park in the singles, following Hall onto the course.

“Obviously we needed to hang on to the good shots and try to take advantage to get some momentum going, we didn't really have that much on the front nine.

“But on the back nine, we started to play well and make some putts, we managed to use the momentum to our advantage.

“It was such a relief, but also motivating to go one up because we had struggled all day and managed to come back.

“Finally, to come up leading after 17 holes and only having one hole left to play was very gratifying and motivating at the same time.

“I actually didn't think we were underdogs going into the singles. I thought our team was very good and we were on home soil.

“I didn't really pay attention to the world rankings. I think in match play it doesn't matter, especially in a team event.”