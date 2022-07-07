Hall homers, drives in 2, Phillies take series from Nats

  • Philadelphia Phillies' Darick Hall celebrates after hitting a home run against Washington Nationals pitcher Steve Cishek during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    1/9

    Nationals Phillies Baseball

    Philadelphia Phillies' Darick Hall celebrates after hitting a home run against Washington Nationals pitcher Steve Cishek during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto, left, and pitcher Seranthony Dominguez celebrate after a baseball game, Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    2/9

    Nationals Phillies Baseball

    Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto, left, and pitcher Seranthony Dominguez celebrate after a baseball game, Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Washington Nationals' Ehire Adrianza hits a run-scoring double against Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Brad Hand during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    3/9

    Nationals Phillies Baseball

    Washington Nationals' Ehire Adrianza hits a run-scoring double against Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Brad Hand during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Washington Nationals shortstop Luis Garcia, right, throws to first after forcing out Philadelphia Phillies' J.T. Realmuto at second on a fielder's choice hit into by Didi Gregorius during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    4/9

    Nationals Phillies Baseball

    Washington Nationals shortstop Luis Garcia, right, throws to first after forcing out Philadelphia Phillies' J.T. Realmuto at second on a fielder's choice hit into by Didi Gregorius during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber hits a run-scoring ground out against Washington Nationals pitcher Joan Adon during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    5/9

    Nationals Phillies Baseball

    Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber hits a run-scoring ground out against Washington Nationals pitcher Joan Adon during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Philadelphia Phillies' Didi Gregorius hits a run-scoring triple against Washington Nationals pitcher Joan Adon during the third inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    6/9

    Nationals Phillies Baseball

    Philadelphia Phillies' Didi Gregorius hits a run-scoring triple against Washington Nationals pitcher Joan Adon during the third inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Washington Nationals right fielder Juan Soto cannot catch a run-scoring triple by Philadelphia Phillies' Didi Gregorius during the third inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    7/9

    Nationals Phillies Baseball

    Washington Nationals right fielder Juan Soto cannot catch a run-scoring triple by Philadelphia Phillies' Didi Gregorius during the third inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Philadelphia Phillies' Didi Gregorius slides into third base after hitting a run-scoring triple during the third inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    8/9

    Nationals Phillies Baseball

    Philadelphia Phillies' Didi Gregorius slides into third base after hitting a run-scoring triple during the third inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Washington Nationals' Joan Adon pitches during the second inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    9/9

    Nationals Phillies Baseball

    Washington Nationals' Joan Adon pitches during the second inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Philadelphia Phillies' Darick Hall celebrates after hitting a home run against Washington Nationals pitcher Steve Cishek during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto, left, and pitcher Seranthony Dominguez celebrate after a baseball game, Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Washington Nationals' Ehire Adrianza hits a run-scoring double against Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Brad Hand during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Washington Nationals shortstop Luis Garcia, right, throws to first after forcing out Philadelphia Phillies' J.T. Realmuto at second on a fielder's choice hit into by Didi Gregorius during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber hits a run-scoring ground out against Washington Nationals pitcher Joan Adon during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies' Didi Gregorius hits a run-scoring triple against Washington Nationals pitcher Joan Adon during the third inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Washington Nationals right fielder Juan Soto cannot catch a run-scoring triple by Philadelphia Phillies' Didi Gregorius during the third inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies' Didi Gregorius slides into third base after hitting a run-scoring triple during the third inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Washington Nationals' Joan Adon pitches during the second inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
AARON BRACY
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Philadelphia Phillies
    Philadelphia Phillies
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Juan Soto
    Juan Soto
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Darick Hall homered, doubled and drove in two runs, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Washington Nationals 5-3 on Thursday.

Didi Gregorius added an RBI triple for Philadelphia, which took two of three from last-place Washington and improved to 6-2 against its NL East rival. The Phillies entered third in the division, eight games behind the Mets.

Luis García had a pair of doubles and an RBI before leaving the game in the seventh inning with a possible injury, and Juan Soto had two hits and drove in a run for the Nationals. Washington has lost seven of eight.

The Nationals kept Kyle Schwarber in the ballpark one day after the NL home run leader went deep twice against his former team. Schwarber finished 0-for-3 with a walk and an RBI groundout in the fourth inning that put Philadelphia ahead 4-2.

Nick Nelson (3-1) gave up one hit in two scoreless innings in relief of starter Bailey Falter. Seranthony Dominguez finished off another strong performance by the Phillies' bullpen, working a perfect ninth for his third save in four chances.

The Phillies went ahead with three runs in the third off Joan Adon (1-12).

Hall’s double off the wall scored Rhys Hoskins from first and moved Nick Castellanos to third. Castellanos scored on J.T. Realmuto’s sacrifice fly to left, and Hall scored on Didi Gregorius’ triple off the wall in right field that was misjudged by right fielder Soto. Soto camped under the ball at the warning track, but he didn’t reach out far enough to make the catch.

Adon’s struggles continued, as the 23-year-old right-hander gave up four runs on six hits in four innings with three strikeouts and three walks to raise his ERA to 7.10 in 14 starts.

Hall extended Philadelphia’s advantage to 5-2 with two outs in the seventh with a drive off the right-field foul pole. It was Hall’s fourth homer in eight games since being called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to take over for injured star Bryce Harper (broken left thumb) as the club’s designated hitter batting in the cleanup spot. Hall is hitting .290 with seven RBIs.

The Nationals took a 2-0 lead off Falter on Maikel Franco’s first-inning RBI single and Soto’s RBI single to right in the second.

Falter, filling in for injured right-hander Zach Eflin (right knee bruise), gave up those two runs on six hits in four innings.

SOTO STREAK

Soto extended his hitting streak to 10 games and his on-base streak to 17.

SLUMPING CASTELLANOS

Nick Castellanos has struggled in his first season with the Phillies. Castellanos batted .309 with 34 homers, 100 RBIs and a .939 OPS last year for Cincinnati before signing a $100 million, five-year contract with Philadelphia. He is hitting .251 with eight homers and 44 RBIs after going 1 for 4 with a strikeout on Thursday.

Interim manager Rob Thomson said he has not considered dropping Castellanos in the lineup. Castellanos batted third on Thursday.

“I haven’t really thought about it because I think he’s going to come out of it at any moment,” Thomson said. “When he does, he’ll be in the right spot.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: Placed RHP Reed Garrett on the 15-day injured list with right biceps inflammation. Garrett has a 8.22 ERA in six games.

UP NEXT

Nationals: Begin a three-game series at Atlanta on Friday night when RHP Erick Fedde (5-5, 4.29 ERA) opposes Braves RHP Charlie Morton (4-3, 4.34).

Phillies: RHP Zack Wheeler (7-4, 2.66) opposes Cardinals RHP Adam Wainwright (6-6, 3.26) in St. Louis on Friday night for the start of a four-game series.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Camrose swimmers to compete at International Lifesaving Sport World Championships in Italy

    The small central Alberta city of Camrose is producing some of the best young competitive lifesavers in the country. Five young swimmers from Camrose will be heading to Riccione, Italy for the International Lifesaving World Championships this fall. The sport involves "a variety of competitions to further develop and demonstrate lifesaving skills, fitness and motivation," according to the Lifesaving Society. Canada's youth team will consist of 12 athletes from across the country, including three

  • NHL draft prospect understands pressure-packed situations in the crease, off the ice

    Tyler Brennan knows a thing or two about being in the middle of pressure-packed situations. The top-ranked North American goaltender ahead of the upcoming NHL draft saw plenty of rubber in his first full Western Hockey League campaign. It was a nice change after both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons were cut short or stunted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Brennan's understanding of stressful moments, however, goes beyond battling through screens or facing shooters one-on-one. His father, Jarrod, works

  • Kings hire Manon Rheaume as hockey ops and prospect adviser

    MONTREAL (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings hired former goaltender Manon Rheaume as a hockey operations and prospect adviser on Thursday, making her the latest woman to join or be promoted by an NHL team amid a leaguewide push to increase front office diversity. The team announced the move hours before the start of the draft. She is expected to still live in Michigan, be involved in hockey operations projects and report to director of player personnel Nelson Emerson. “Manon is an excellent communicat

  • 'We know what the stakes are': Savoie, Geekie navigated NHL draft year together

    Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie knew they were in the midst of something special. The star centres for the Winnipeg Ice — one an elusive offensive threat, the other a hulking force — spent the Western Hockey League season battling for their team. The pair was also competing against one another. Savoie sits as NHL Central Scouting's fourth-ranked North American skater heading into Thursday's first round of the 2022 draft, while Geekie is slotted in at No. 5. It was a unique situation both players

  • Argonauts miss late convert, lose 23-22 to unbeaten Blue Bombers

    TORONTO — Although Boris Bede missed a routine convert that would have tied the game and forced overtime, his Toronto Argonauts teammates blamed themselves for their heartbreaking loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. "A whole lot more points were missed than just on missed kicks," Argonauts quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson said Monday night after his team slipped to 1-2 in the standings. With 25 seconds left in regulation, Bede missed a convert attempt that would have tied the game as the Argos

  • Why the Raptors should leverage their future for Kevin Durant

    Since Durant reportedly requested a trade out of Brooklyn three years after his experiment to create a superteam failed, the Toronto Raptors have come up as a natural landing spot for the Slim Reaper.

  • The importance of Mike Grier's monumental hiring as Sharks GM

    Mike Grier’s hiring as the new general manager of the San Jose Sharks is a giant step forward for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the sport of hockey.

  • Edmonton's Marco Arop clocks world's third fastest 800 metres

    EDMONTON — Marco Arop is rounding into form at the perfect time. The 23-year-old ran a season's best one minute 43.61 seconds in the 800 metres to win the Pre World Invitational Championships meet in his hometown on Sunday. Arop's time is the third fastest in the world this year, and comes less than two weeks before the world track and field championships begin in Eugene, Ore. Sarah Mitton won the women's shot put with a toss of 19.99 metres. The 26-year-old had thrown 20.33 to win the Canadian

  • Leading off: Trout's strikeout slump, deGrom's rehab start

    A look at what's happening around the majors on Sunday: ___ TROUT DROUGHT Angels star Mike Trout has struck out in seven straight at-bats during a tough series in Houston. Trout was 0 for 4 on Saturday after going 0 for 3 on Friday night against the Astros, fanning every time. “Just losing my posture up there,” he said. “It makes my swing long. Just grinding through some stuff with the lower half. It’ll be all right.” The three-time AL MVP is having another stellar season, with a .378 on-base av

  • Sheets drives in two, White Sox hold off Giants 5-3

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gavin Sheets doubled twice and drove in two runs, and the Chicago White Sox held on for a 5-3 victory against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday. Dylan Cease allowed one run in five innings for his third consecutive win. The major league leader in strikeouts per nine innings, Cease (7-3) had only four against San Francisco – his fewest since May 24 – and overcame LaMonte Wade Jr.’s home run leading off the first to improve to 4-1 in seven road starts. Tanner Banks followed

  • Canadian Jessica Campbell first female assistant coach in American Hockey League

    Jessica Campbell broke a professional hockey barrier for women as the first female assistant coach in the American Hockey League. The 30-year-old from Rocanville, Sask., was named to the Coachella Valley Firebirds coaching staff Tuesday. She joins head coach Dan Bylsma behind the bench of the Seattle Kraken's AHL affiliate in its inaugural season. Campbell's appointment comes weeks after she was the first woman on a coaching staff at the men's world championship in Finland, where she was an assi

  • Blue Jays mourn death of first base coach Mark Budzinski's daughter

    TORONTO — First base coach Mark Budzinski is taking a leave of absence from the Toronto Blue Jays following the death of his daughter. The team announced the passing of Julia Budzinski, who was 17, on Sunday morning. "The Budzinskis have been part of our Blue Jays family over the last four seasons. This devastating loss is felt by our entire organization and we grieve alongside Bud and his family," said Ross Atkins, executive vice president of baseball operations and general manager of the Blue

  • Wheeler, Hoskins, Realmuto lift Phillies over Cardinals 4-0

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zack Wheeler threw seven shutout innings of four-hit ball and Rhys Hoskins and J.T. Realmuto slugged home runs as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-0 Sunday night. The Phillies won two of three games in the series against a team they are chasing for a National League wild-card spot. “A series win is always a plus,” Wheeler said. “Hopefully, we can continue this and keep it up." Since Rob Thomson took over as interim manager following the firing of Joe G

  • Trout's slump worsens, Astros strike out 20 to sweep Angels

    HOUSTON (AP) — Mike Trout watched as a low sinker grazed the outside corner of the strike zone in the third inning Sunday, rung up once again in a weekend filled with strikeouts. Before trudging back to the dugout he made a face that seemed to scream: Yikes! The Angels star went 0 for 11 with nine strikeouts in a three-game series and Los Angeles hitters fanned 20 times overall Sunday as the Houston Astros won 4-2 for a sweep. “Mike Trout is an he is a future Hall of Famer. He’s going to come ar

  • L.A. Kings add Canadian Olympian Manon Rheaume to front-office staff

    LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Kings have hired former star goaltender Manon Rheaume to a front-office position, furthering the recent trend of women landing high-profile jobs with NHL teams. The Kings said in a release Thursday that Rheaume will join the team as a hockey operations adviser with a focus on prospect development. She will report to the Kings' director of player personnel, Nelson Emerson. Rheaume, who will be based in Michigan, will also be involved with "designated assignments with

  • Growlers put halt to winless ways with resounding victory over Rattlers

    It has been a long time coming for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they finally earned their first victory in the CEBL defeating the Saskatchewan Rattlers 83-60 on Sunday in St. John's, N.L. Coming into the game, the expansion team (1-10) had suffered a 51-point loss to the Edmonton Stingers on Thursday in a season that has consisted of both blow outs and tightly-contested losses. The Rattlers (7-5) on the other hand, had their 4-game win streak snapped, which included a 19-point victory over the

  • Canadian basketball players relish chance to play at home in Globl Jam U23 tournament

    TORONTO — At a recent meeting of Canada's under-23 basketball teams, players were asked to raise a hand if they'd ever played for Canada at home. Two of the 30-plus players in attendance raised their hands. This week's inaugural Globl Jam tournament isn't just an opportunity to bridge the gap in Canada's national program between the youth and senior squads, but a rare chance for the country's most talented young players to don the Maple Leaf at home. Aaliyah Edwards, one of the two who have play

  • Should the Leafs make a play for pending free agent Colin White?

    The Ottawa Senators have placed forward Colin White on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a buyout. Despite his history of injury, White is still just 25 years old and could provide useful value for the Maple Leafs at fourth-line centre.

  • Vallee, Erlam satisfied with a fifth in 3m synchro at world diving championships

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Mia Vallee and Margo Erlam wrapped up their inaugural FINA World Diving Championships on Sunday with a fifth-place finish in the 3m synchro in Budapest, Hungary. The Canadian pair’s five-dive performance received 282.90 points from the judges. China’s Chen Yiwen and Chang Yani claimed gold with 343.14 points, followed by silver medallists Sayaka Mikami and Rin Kaneto of Japan with 303.00 points, and bronze medallists Maddison Keeney and Anabelle Smith of Australia with 294.12

  • Kevin Durant Watch: Who the Raptors shouldn't trade for KD

    Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale rank which of the Raptors' core players are most valuable to the team if management is able to swing a deal for Kevin Durant. Full episode is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.