Hall of Fame coach praises Chiefs’ Harrison Butker, whose jersey sales are skyrocketing

An online petition to have the Chiefs part ways with kicker Harrison Butker in the wake of his viral commencement speech has exceeded 180,000 signatures.

“The harmful remarks made by Harrison Butker, kicker of the Kansas City Chiefs, during his commencement address at Benedictine College were unacceptable,” the petition’s organizer wrote. “His comments were sexist, homophobic, anti-trans, anti-abortion and racist.”

There also is a place online for people to show their support for Butker. It’s a site called “From Field Goals To Family Goals: Harrison Butker Wins,” and apparently has ties to former Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz.

On Thursday, Holtz shared a message on X in support of Butker.

“Thank you @buttkicker7 for standing strong in your faith values,” wrote Holtz, who is in the College Football Hall of Fame. “Your commencement speech at Benedictine College showed courage and conviction and I admire that. Don’t give in. Sign here to thank Super Bowl Champion Harrison Butker, a true man of God.”

Thank you @buttkicker7 for standing strong in your faith values.



Your commencement speech at Benedictine College showed courage and conviction and I admire that.



Don’t give in.



Sign here to thank Super Bowl Champion Harrison Butker, a true man of God. https://t.co/lH5QcevY80 — Lou Holtz (@CoachLouHoltz88) May 16, 2024

Butker’s jersey is also a hot seller at Fanatics. That site shows an extra-large red No. 7 Chiefs women’s jersey with Butker’s name on it is currently sold out.

It’s listed as one of the most popular women’s jerseys and one of the overall most popular jerseys.

Harrison Butker jerseys pic.twitter.com/YeHGdEbzBY — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) May 16, 2024

Butker gifted his white No. 7 Chiefs jersey to the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, who was killed at the Super Bowl rally in February. Lopez-Galvan was laid to rest in that jersey.

Here is Butker’s full speech at Benedictine.