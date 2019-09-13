Hall delighted to steer Europe to first point at Solheim

Great Britain's Georgia Hall and France's Céline Boutier beat Americans Lexi Thompson and Brittany Altomare to secure Europe's first point of the 2019 Solheim Cup

Winning Europe’s first point of the 2019 Solheim Cup was a ‘special moment’ for Georgia Hall in her first appearance in the competition on home soil.

Europe’s bid to regain the Solheim Cup got off to a good start at Gleneagles as Catriona Matthew’s side secured a narrow 2 1/2 -1 1/2 lead after the opening foursomes.

After Caroline Masson and Jodi Ewart Shadoff were thrashed by sisters Jessica and Nelly Korda, it was Hall and Celine Boutier who secured Europe’s first point of the competition, beating Lexi Thompson and Brittany Altomare 2&1.

Last year’s Women's British Open champion Hall, who impressed on her Solheim Cup debut as a rookie two years ago in Iowa, thoroughly enjoyed her first outing at Gleneagles and is confident the home support will spur Europe towards success.

“It was very special getting the first point for Europe,” said Hall.

“It was so great playing with Celine. We were very steady and holed some good putts. We stayed very calm and hit crucial shots at the right time close to the pin.

“We have so much support behind us and I think that’s exactly what we need to win points.”

Boutier, playing in her first-ever Solheim Cup, added: “It was very exciting to be starting the tournament.

“I had an idea I was going to be playing the foursomes because of how my game is and I’m super excited to be out there and bringing points to the team.”

The first match between Carlota Ciganda and Bronte Law and Morgan Pressel and Marina Alex was halved, meaning the teams were level on 1.5 points before Charley Hull and Azahara Munoz’s 2&1 win sent Europe one up after the opening session.

The hosts may have been in charge, but there were still plenty of positives for Juli Inkster’s Americans

Jessica and Nelly Korda had already made history ahead of the first tee by becoming the first set of sisters to play at the competition in the same pairing and they made sure their remarkable tale continued by claiming the first point of the 2019 Solheim Cup.

They dominated the morning session against Masson and Ewart Shadoff, claiming a 6&4 victory when the latter missed her birdie from eight feet on the 14th.

Inkster had to be convinced to allow siblings to team up for the first time in a Solheim Cup, but after their impressive opening performance it’s not certainly not a decision she is going to regret.

“We had a lot of fun. We started really well and rode the wave after that,” said Nelly.

“It was really light between us, we were even throwing jokes around with the caddies too!”