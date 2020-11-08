Halifax university students raise thousands for families, areas impacted by N.S. mass shooting

Two Halifax university students pulling a little green wagon are weaving their way through rural Nova Scotia communities impacted by April's mass shooting, leaving tulips in their wake.

Friends Adrian Delli Colli and Ireland Thurler began their charity Wagon Walk on Thursday in Portapique, N.S., and were set to finish 150 kilometres away in Enfield on Sunday afternoon. They have raised thousands for the victim's families and local community projects.

"It's really been a life-changing event," Delli Colli said Saturday, as he and Thurler walked outside Truro.

Delli Colli, originally from New Hampshire, is in his second year at Dalhousie University. He was devastated when he first heard about the mass shooting that left 22 people dead.

He said he comes from an area where gun violence is more of a systemic issue, and to have this happen in a place where he felt "incredibly safe" was a shock.

When he realized that the gunman had travelled roughly 150 kilometres before being caught, Delli Colli said he thought that number was "too big."

"It's something that affected me," he said. "I get that feeling in my stomach when I talk about it.

"These are people. And they're their teachers, retired firefighters, members of the community, social workers, all people that these communities had stolen from them."

View photos Andrew MacDonald More

He immediately knew he wanted to create something positive using that route, and reclaiming it with the victims in mind.

Passionate about endurance athletics, Delli Colli, who is taking a recreation management degree, decided to walk the entire route. It was a way to better understand the impact of the shooting on the communities and how they are coming together.

He and Thurler are pulling a wagon filled with 23 packages of tulip bulbs, one for each of the victims, including VON nurse Kristen Beaton's unborn child.

By the time they are finished, they will have handed them to family or community members at their stops in Portapique, Wentworth, Debert, Shubenacadie and Enfield.

Delli Colli said the communities can decide where the bulbs should be planted, a reflection of the resiliency and forward-thinking the project sought because the tulips will grow every year.

View photos Adrian Delli Colli/Facebook More

Despite the blisters, long hours and trekking more than 40 kilometres a day, Delli Colli and Thurler said they have been overwhelmed with support. He said they have learned so much from the dozens of people who have walked with them for short stretches or stopped to talk.

Story continues