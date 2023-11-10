Halifax Rifles to mark Remembrance Day with parade on city's Common

HALIFAX — A military unit with historic roots in Halifax is returning to the city’s Common for the first time in decades with a parade to mark Remembrance Day.

Now a Canadian Armed Forces Reserve armoured unit, the Halifax Rifles is a former infantry regiment whose origin dates back to May 1860.

Lt.-Col. Mike Rogers says the parade is a symbolic return to the unit’s former headquarters and home at the Halifax Armoury, located in central Halifax, across from the large public parkland known as the Common.

Rogers says the return to the Common is significant because his unit — currently based at Windsor Park, the city’s north end — used to parade and train at the location in the late 1800s and early 1900s.

The Common was also used as a preparation area for the transfer of soldiers overseas during the two world wars.

Saturday’s parade is set for 10:30 a.m. at the skating Oval on the Common.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2023.

