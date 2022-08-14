Halifax RCMP investigate East Preston homicide described as 'targeted in nature'

EAST PRESTON, N.S. — Police in Halifax are investigating what they are describing as a targeted killing earlier today in nearby East Preston.

The RCMP issued a statement saying they responded to a report of a suspicious death at 2 a.m. on Brian Street.

Officers found the body of a dead man on the side of the road at the end of a driveway.

The Mounties confirmed they are investigating the case as a homicide, saying the killing was "targeted in nature," but there was no indication of how the victim died.

As a result, they say there is no risk to the public.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the identity of the victim to contact Halifax District RCMP.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2022.

The Canadian Press