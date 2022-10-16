Halifax quiet parade brings joy to 'different kind of space'

Marie Webb leads the Lemonade Stand Designs contingent at Sunday's quiet parade. (Vernon Ramesar/CBC - image credit)

Overcast skies did nothing to dull the enthusiasm of the dozens of people who turned out Sunday for a "quiet parade" at Halifax's Fort Needham Memorial Park.

The colourful low-stimulation event moved the short distance from the Needham Street entrance to the Halifax Explosion Memorial Bell Tower.

Organized by artist Aislinn Thomas in collaboration with the Mount Saint Vincent University art gallery, the parade was planned for Saturday but held over due to the threat of rain.

Thomas, from Cape Breton, is disabled and chronically ill and says she "thrives in low-sensory spaces."

'So many, everyone, brought so much thoughtfulness to the work they presented," she said.

A band called the Hush Band playing cheerful music at low volume.

Thomas said she is usually not able to participate in this kind of event, but she enjoyed being in a "different kind of space."

One group that captured the attention of those gathered was Poetry on Tiptoe.

Poetry on Tiptoe was conceived by sculptor Jessica Winton working in collaboration with artist Sophie Pilipczuk and Maria Jose Yax-Fraser of the Immigrant Migrant Women's Association of Halifax.

It consisted of black-clad participants each holding up a single word while promenading down the parade route. As they walked, the participants changed positions, leading to a rearrangement of the words they carried.

According to Pilipczuk, the idea was inspired by fridge magnet poetry on a larger scale.

Winton said she had been sitting on the idea of poetry in a parade for six years and had put it on the shelf until she heard about the art gallery's initiative.

"I would think that having a variety of circumstances for people is really important, and I'd love to see all parades take the other needs into accommodation as well," Winton said.

Laura Ritchie, the art gallery's director, said the idea for the parade was proposed by Thomas in 2019.

She said she and Thomas had been working on making it a reality but COVID-19 caused delays.

"We are all the time thinking about ways that we can make public art spaces, art gallery spaces, open and easy to enjoy for more people," she said.

"Meeting artists like Aislinn, who are able to take their passion and creativity and turn it towards making friendly spaces, that's what we're all about, and so it was really important for us to support her and see this happen."

