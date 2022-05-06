Halifax police launch new tip line for reporting violent crime

Halifax police launched a gun violence tip line on Friday. (Robert Short/CBC - image credit)

Halifax Regional Police launched a gun violence tip line on Friday to make it easier for people to share information on violent crime.

According to a news release, the line will be active 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The confidential phone line will be monitored by a team from the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division, the release said.

Police Chief Dan Kinsella told CBC Radio's Information Morning in April that the tip line was a step toward tackling a spate of violent crimes in recent months.

The victims included two children. Eight-year-old Lee'Marion Cain was shot and killed in Dartmouth on Dec. 21, 2021, and an 11-year-old was injured in a Halifax house during a drive-by shooting.

"We are exploring every avenue to progress these investigations, and we need help from the community," Kinsella said in the release.

"We hope that providing a more direct and confidential conduit to the investigative team will make people who have information more comfortable with sharing what they know."

Lindell Smith, chair of the Halifax Board of Police Commissioners, said Friday it is important to do anything that encourages people to share information about violent crime.

However, Smith said having more access to police may not make people in communities that have been historically distrustful of law enforcement come forward with information.

"Unfortunately, there's still that culture of no snitching," Smith told CBC Radio Information Morning Halifax host Portia Clark.

"A tip line may help, but we know that even when money is involved with Crime Stoppers, it still doesn't bring people forward."

Smith said people in some communities fear repercussions if they speak to the police.

