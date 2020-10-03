Halifax police investigating weapons complaint after traffic dispute Friday

Halifax Regional Police are investigating after responding to a weapons complaint on Lacewood Drive Friday afternoon.

Police responded to the complaint in the 0-100 block of Lacewood Drive at 4:45 p.m.

The complainant was driving on Lacewood Drive when the driver of another vehicle cut him off. That driver then exited his vehicle and challenged the complainant to fight on the roadway. The complainant then drove away but became stuck in traffic near the suspect's vehicle.

The complainant then advised police that the suspect began yelling obscenities toward him and held what was believed to be a handgun.

The suspect driver is described as a 20 to 30 year-old Caucasian male with a full, dark beard. He was wearing a grey sweater at the time of the incident and was driving an older model, gold Hyundai sedan with a rear spoiler.

The vehicle was last seen driving toward Bayer's Lake park area.

No one was injured and the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 902-490-5016. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip or by using the P3 Tips app.

MORE TOP STORIES