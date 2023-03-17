Halifax police investigate suspicious traffic stop

Halifax Regional Police say they're investigating a suspicious incident that took place on Thursday night along a stretch of one of Nova Scotia's busiest highways.

According to a news release, a woman was travelling out of town on Highway 102 near Lacewood Drive when a black sedan drove up behind her.

Police say the car was flashing red and white emergency lights that were visible at the top of the windshield. The woman pulled over to the side of the highway.

Const. Nicholas Gagnon said the woman and her passenger became concerned that the vehicle did not look like a real police vehicle, so they drove away and called 911.

Gagnon said the incident is particularly troubling given that a man driving a replica police cruiser killed 22 people in Nova Scotia in April 2020.

"It's a very concerning incident and we fully understand that people are concerned. And we want people to know that we're investigating it and we're following up on leads. And really we want people, anyone with information in relation to this incident or video, like I said, from the area to call us so we can follow up and investigate," he said.

Woman and passenger unharmed

Gagnon said real police cars have red and blue emergency lights, not red and white. He said officers carry identification, and if someone has concerns, they can call the police non-emergency line to verify an officer's identity.

The woman and her passenger were unharmed. Gagnon said the two vehicles went their separate ways after the traffic stop.

The driver is described as a man in his 30s with a dark mustache. He drove a black sedan with black tinted windows and red and white lights near the top of the windshield.

