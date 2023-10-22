Halifax police investigate early Sunday shooting on Gottingen street

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a shooting that happened just after midnight on Gottingen Street.

Officers in the area were flagged over to the scene with a report of shots being fired around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a media release.

Halifax police said officers found one man who had been shot, and learned of another victim who had already been taken to hospital. They added both victims have non-life threatening injuries.

The incident, which occurred near police headquarters on the block between Cogswell and Falkland Street, is not believed to be random according to the release.

Police said the suspects are believed to have left the scene in a black GMC SUV.

