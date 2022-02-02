Halifax police charge man in 2018 sexual assault case

Halifax Regional Police have charged a man with sexual assault in relation to an incident that occurred in 2018.

Brent Alexander Julien, 33, was arrested at police headquarters in downtown Halifax on Wednesday.

He was charged with one count of sexual assault and will appear in Nova Scotia provincial court in Dartmouth on March 15 to answer to that charge.

In a news release, police said the charge relates to an incident in East Preston on May 19, 2018. A woman who was 41 at the time said she was sexually assaulted by two men.

Julien is free on conditions until his court appearance.

