Halifax landlord removes doors, windows, faucet to get tenants to leave

A Halifax landlord has removed the doors, windows and kitchen sink faucet from an apartment unit in Fairview to get the couple living there to leave.

"It's a huge shock to come home and then find out basically your home was raided," said Melody Baldock.

She and her partner, Laurissa Forrest, have been at odds with their landlord, Adam Barrett, for months. He told CBC News they've been problematic tenants, not paying their rent, fighting with neighbours and causing damage to the building.

When their lease expired at the Main Avenue apartment at the end of April, Barrett would not renew, but he said he tried working with them to clear their rental arrears, and place the couple in one of his other buildings. That deal never came together and at the start of May, Barrett turned off the power to Baldock and Forrest's unit.

After almost four months, Barrett said he resorted to removing pieces of the apartment because he'd lost his patience. CBC has reported on Barrett forcing tenants out of other buildings through renovation disruptions and rent increases, but he said this is the first time he's removed essential fixtures to get a tenant to leave.

Fiona Traynor, a community legal worker who is now representing Baldock and Forrest through Dalhousie Legal Aid, said Barrett's tactics in this case and in those previously reported are unacceptable. She called it "strong-arming."

"This type of behaviour, I don't know if it's common, but it's definitely not unheard of by landlords in Halifax," she said.

Landlord says he'll forcibly remove the couple

Barrett said he had an order for bailiffs to forcibly remove Baldock and Forrest by Friday evening. Traynor said she'd seen no evidence of such an order, and in the meantime she's filed a complaint with the Halifax Regional Municipality based on a bylaw that sets minimum livable standards for landlords to meet.

"The landlord has removed the front doors, the front door to their unit, meaning that they have no safety or security," said Traynor.

The province's Residential Tenancies Act says landlords can't alter entry doors without the consent of the tenant, but since Baldock and Forrest haven't had a lease agreement in months, Traynor said their protections under that law are limited.

Baldock said she and Forrest don't want to stay in their apartment, but they haven't found anywhere else to go after months of searching.

