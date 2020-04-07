Halifax council to consider new hospital parking proposal for Summer Street

Halifax regional council will consider a new parking garage proposal along Summer Street to support the expansion of the Halifax Infirmary hospital site.

The province's original plan involved a parkade to the south of the Natural History Museum.

The building would have affected both the Wanderers Grounds and the riding ring of the Bengal Lancers. A new power plant was also envisioned for the green space at the corner of Bell Road and Summer Street.

Controversy over the proposal led to a suggestion by municipal officials that part of Summer Street be used instead so the parking facility could be built on the same side as the hospital.

Pedway over Summer Street

But a new municipal report states that would mean moving too many utilities.

A new plan involves constructing a parkade with 512 spaces on the north side of the museum on provincial land where there used to be a staff parking lot.

The new power plant would move across the street next to a second parkade with 1,000 spaces on the former CBC site.

The proposal also includes a pedway over Summer Street to connect the parking garage with the hospital site. Halifax officials state in the report that "the pedway can be built in such a manner that it will not impede the use of Summer Street."

They do warn, however, there has not been enough time to determine the impact of the changes on traffic patterns and transit routes.

Councillors will debate the plan on Thursday.

