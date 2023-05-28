Halifax-area neighbourhood evacuated as fast-moving fire engulfs homes

HALIFAX — Thick plumes of heavy smoke filled the Halifax sky on Sunday as an out-of-control fire in a suburban community quickly spread, engulfing multiple homes and forcing the evacuation of local residents.

The province issued two emergency alerts, the first ordering residents of the Westwood Hills subdivision in Tantallon to immediately evacuate the area due to "multiple structure and forest fires."

The second alert, shared shortly after 6 p.m. local time, said the fire had spread, and the evacuation order had been expanded to include the Yankeetown, or Highland Park, subdivision of Hammonds Plains.

RCMP said the out-of-control fire was moving rapidly through the area, about 30 minutes northwest of downtown.

An official with the provincial Department of Natural Resources said local firefighters and two helicopters are on the scene, but it remained unclear the size of the fire.

The emergency alert directed residents to a comfort centre at the Black Point and Area Community Centre.

The Halifax-area fire was the second out-of-control fire in Nova Scotia on Sunday as hot, dry and windy weather swept the province.

Another wildfire burning out of control in southwestern Nova Scotia nearly doubled in size in a matter of hours as warm and windy conditions quickly intensified the blaze.

Officials with the province's Department of Natural Resources said the Shelburne County wildfire had scorched an estimated 1,354 hectares by Sunday afternoon, growing from 775 hectares earlier in the day.

The blaze about an hour southeast of Yarmouth "escaped containment" on Saturday night as searing winds propelled flames through a largely forested area around Barrington Lake, department spokesperson Patricia Jreige said in a statement.

A growing crew of emergency officials were on the ground as of late Sunday afternoon, including 35 provincial firefighters and 50 volunteer firefighters.

They are being supported by two helicopters, six air tankers from New Brunswick, heavy equipment and an incident management team, Jreige said.

But the hot, dry weather made fire suppression challenging, she said.

Some local roads were closed as the fire moved, including a growing stretch of Highway 103.

In Halifax, officials also shuttered roads as the fire in the community known for its large, forested lots spread.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2023.

Brett Bundale, The Canadian Press