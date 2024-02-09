Haliburton, Pacers to visit Brunson, Knicks

Indiana Pacers (29-24, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (33-19, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers take on Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks in Eastern Conference action.

The Knicks are 22-10 in Eastern Conference games. New York ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 12.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Mitchell Robinson averaging 5.3.

The Pacers are 22-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana averages 124.0 points while outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per game.

The Knicks average 13.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 10.9 per game the Pacers give up. The Pacers are shooting 50.7% from the field, 3.9% higher than the 46.8% the Knicks' opponents have shot this season.

The teams meet for the third time this season. In the last matchup on Feb. 2 the Knicks won 109-105 led by 40 points from Brunson, while Jalen Smith scored 20 points for the Pacers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brunson is averaging 27.2 points and 6.5 assists for the Knicks. Donte DiVincenzo is averaging 23 points and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Myles Turner is averaging 17 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Pacers. Pascal Siakam is averaging 22.5 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 8-2, averaging 115.7 points, 47.4 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.4 points per game.

Pacers: 5-5, averaging 119.9 points, 42.2 rebounds, 30.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.7 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Jericho Sims: day to day (illness), Mitchell Robinson: out for season (ankle), Julius Randle: out (shoulder), Bojan Bogdanovic: day to day (calf), OG Anunoby: out (elbow), Jalen Brunson: day to day (ankle).

Pacers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press