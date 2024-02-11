Haliburton, Pacers to visit Bridges, Hornets

Indiana Pacers (30-24, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (11-41, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miles Bridges and the Charlotte Hornets host Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers in Eastern Conference action.

The Hornets have gone 7-25 against Eastern Conference teams. Charlotte ranks last in the Eastern Conference averaging just 108.3 points per game.

The Pacers are 23-13 in conference matchups. Indiana leads the Eastern Conference scoring 124.1 points per game while shooting 50.8%.

The Hornets are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points lower than the 50.3% the Pacers allow to opponents. The Pacers are shooting 50.8% from the field, 0.5% higher than the 50.3% the Hornets' opponents have shot this season.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Pacers won the last matchup 115-99 on Feb. 4, with Pascal Siakam scoring 25 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Miller is shooting 44.4% and averaging 16.5 points for the Hornets. Bridges is averaging 24.3 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Haliburton is scoring 22.1 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Pacers. Aaron Nesmith is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 1-9, averaging 106.7 points, 38.9 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.6 points per game.

Pacers: 6-4, averaging 121.5 points, 42.5 rebounds, 30.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 52.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.4 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: LaMelo Ball: day to day (ankle), Mark Williams: out (back).

Pacers: Jalen Smith: day to day (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press