Halfway River First Nation Rodeo Club holds 21st annual Rodeo Roundup

HALFWAY RIVER FIRST NATION, B.C.- The Halfway River First Nation Rodeo Club hosted its 21st annual Halfway River Rodeo Roundup last weekend, celebrating ranching culture with community members.

Vice president of the Halfway River Rodeo Club, Jeffery Metecheah, says it was a successful event that saw participants from across the province.

The three-day rodeo event took place from August 18th to August 20th at Halfway River First Nation Arena, featuring barrel racing, bull riding, steer wrestling, junior events, and mini-bronc riding.

The event saw over 150 participants over the weekend.

“The objective of organizing this rodeo is to engage the community members with traditional sports and create an environment of fun where everyone enjoys together,” said Metecheah.

Metecheah said he was excited to see the young contestants compete at the rodeo. He said, “Mini bronc riding was the event's highlight.”

According to Metecheah, the most satisfying thing about the Halfway Rodeo Roundup is that it is an open rodeo that allows the young kids to take center stage and be the event's main attraction.

“They experienced what it is like to be a cowboy or cowgirl on the radio circuit, feel the adventure with the best mini bucking stock,” said Metecheah.

Sky Hunter, Halfway River Rodeo club director, said the event is about making memories. He believes the rodeo’s goal is to celebrate the ranching history of Indigenous communities and bring the best ranchers to the rodeo circuit.

According to Huner, the bull riding event was a roaring success, and the crowd was actively involved with participants.

Hunter feels the best part of the rodeo is to see the kids enjoying and having fun with horses and says the relaxed environment allows children to learn how to ride broncs safely.

“The idea is to give these kids an opportunity to experience the thrill and skills of rodeo and make them competitive for the future,” said Hunter.

He added that he was thankful to everyone who worked to make this event a success and thanked sponsors.

2023 Average/Buckle Winners:

