Halfway there! Noah Lyles wins 100 meters in pursuit of sprint double at world championships

Noah Lyles made a bold declaration that he was going to win the 100 and 200 meters at the 2023 track and field world championships. He’s now halfway to his goal.

Lyles won the men’s 100-meters at the track and field world championships with a time of 9.83. Lyles got a slow start but accelerated past the other sprinters with 40 meters to go and maintained the lead through the finish line to capture gold.

Americans have won four 100m world titles in a row dating back to 2017.

Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo crossed the line at 9.88 to place second and Great Britain’s Zharnel Hughes took home the bronze, running a 9.88 in what was a photo finish for second, third and fourth.

Lyles has a chance to accomplish history at this year's worlds. Jamaican track and field legend Usain Bolt is the last person to complete the 100m-200m world championship double. Bolt accomplished the feat in 2009, 2013 and 2015.

Tyson Gay is the last American to achieve the 100-200 sprint double. He did it in 2007.

Lyles is already a two-time 200m world champion. And now he can officially add an 100m world title to his resume.

"I believe in God and I believe in the mission that me and my coach have. We trained nine months for this. For this moment right here. You only got one shot to hit your peak and we made sure that it counted," Lyles said on NBC after the 100m. "To be one of the legends, you got to win the 100 and then you got to win the 200 and then you got to win the 4x100. This right here is ticket No. 1. We have two more to go."

The men’s 200m final is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 25. The men’s 4x100m final is Saturday, Aug. 26.

Noah Lyles celebrates after winning the men's 100 meters with a time of 9.83 seconds during the World Athletics Championships at National Athletics Centre in Budapest, Hungary on Aug. 20, 2023.

