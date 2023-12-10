Halftime ceremony places Thomas Robinson’s jersey in Allen Fieldhouse rafters

Former University of Kansas power forward Thomas Robinson spoke to KU’s current players at shootaround on Saturday morning, a few hours before the latest KU-Missouri Border War clash at Allen Fieldhouse.

“I told them coming to Kansas you have to respect that it’s a tradition you’ve got to keep with this school. I don’t care if you are a player who is supposed to be here one year (or) if you are the best high school player in the world. If you come here you have a responsibility to carry on things like playing Missouri. You have to take it personal because it is,” Robinson, who had his jersey No. 0 hung in the south fieldhouse rafters in a halftime ceremony, said in a news conference held 30 minutes before the game.

“If you play K-State that game means a little more as a rival. You have to know these things. You have to carry them on your shoulder. You have to know rivalry games mean more,” Robinson added.

He also asked a favor of the current Jayhawks, who went on to defeat the Tigers 73-64.

“I told ‘em it’s personal, personal for me. “I want them to make my day special,” Robinson said with a smile.

His No. 0 was unfurled in the south fieldhouse rafters at halftime with KU up 41-29 courtesy of a 20-2 half-ending run.

The 32-year-old Washington, D.C., native thanked several of his KU teammates during a short halftime speech before 16,300 fans.

“My freshman year, (guard) Sherron Collins told me, ‘When it’s showtime, show out. It’s time to show up (and) let everybody know,’’’ said Robinson, Big 12 player of the year and first-team All-American in 2012.

He also thanked former KU forwards Marcus and Markieff Morris, whose mom Angel was in attendance.

“They went from teammates to extended family, brothers,” Robinson said of the Morris twins. “They always motivate and push me to stay above water, be better than average. To this day they still do it.”

Robinson also thanked his KU teammates Tyshawn Taylor, Tyrel Reed, Brady Morningstar, Kevin Young, Cole Aldrich, Mario Little and Elijah Johnson. Many of those players were in attendance sitting behind the KU bench. He also thanked KU’s coaching staff including Danny Manning who is now an assistant at Louisville.

“What I learned is they (KU coaches) recruit players who teach others how to beome professional — teammates like Tyrel (Reed), being professional on the court, being on time, getting your work in,” Robinson said.

He thanked KU’s fans as he concluded his speech saying: “I really want to be honest. I love you guys to death. What you did for me during a time of my tragedies and losses can never be forgotten and won’t be forgotten. I wouldn’t be going in the rafters today if not for you all.”

KU’s fans supported him his junior year. That’s when his mom and two grandparents died in a one-month span.

Robinson, who played in the NBA five seasons and now plays in the Philippines, said he is reminded of his blocked shot against Missouri’s Phil Pressey, that sent a 2012 KU home victory into overtime, on a daily basis.

“Every day I hear from people saying it was a foul, wasn’t a foul, telling me it’s one of their most memorable moments. I appreciate that,” Robinson said.

Of the block that prevented Missouri from winning in regulation in the final Big 12 meeting between the schools, he said: “I looked at it recently. There were all the flashbacks to the times I didn’t play (his freshman year), watching Cole (Aldrich) make the big play or Sherron hitting the big shot. I got my moment. Mine was perfect timing. I was in good enough shape to get that block and send it to overtime. It was special.”

Of KU playing Missouri the past three seasons after a nine-year hiatus, Robinson said: “It’s great for the state of Kansas, for the fans. Most important for the fans. It means a little more than a regular conference game. Households are split. It’s great for basketball, the history and tradition to keep it alive.”