Coronavirus: Halfords says nearly 400,000 jobs could be affected if it shut

A branch of Halfords in London, with the retailer continuing to trade. (Isabel Infantes/EMPICS Entertainment)

Halfords (HFD.L) has warned hundreds of thousands of people including key workers could be affected if it stopped trading because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Graham Stapleton, CEO of the car parts and bike retailer, said his company was facing an “unprecedented challenge,” and said the health and safety of staff and shoppers was its main priority.

But the company said in a statement on Wednesday it was determined to remain open, and had received government approval to do so as a provider of “essential services.” Its share price spiked after the announcement, up 10.7% in early trading.

Halfords, which has 446 branches and 369 garages, kept its garages and mobile van services running as normal, and plans “partial” store openings from later this week.

The company released figures to support its decision. It said its stores and garages carried out more than 350,000 motoring jobs a month, and its mobile vans carried out another 12,500 jobs at workplaces and homes.

More than 50,000 vehicles with serious safety defects are fixed, and a further 200,000 bike jobs, including both repairs and assembly for sale. With many customers reliant on their cars, vans and bikes for work, Halfords said it had an “essential role to play in keeping the UK moving.”

It did not release figures on key workers, but added: “Many key workers rely on us to keep their motor fleet running, including the Ministry of Defence, the British Transport Police and several large UK utility companies.”

The government’s order that all non-essential retailers must close has sparked debate and confusion over which services and workers should be regarded as essential.

Sports Direct faced a backlash after it initially said it would remain open, saying it was vital for the nation’s health as people increasingly exercise at home.

Owner Frasers Group then reversed the decision and said both Sports Direct and Evans Cycles would close, but pointed out government rules allowed bike shops to continue to trade.