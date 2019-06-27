Halfback Ryan Brierley rejoins Leigh Centurions in loan from Toronto Wolfpack

TORONTO — Scottish international Ryan Brierley has rejoined Leigh Centurions on loan from the Toronto Wolfpack until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old halfback scored five tries in four games for the Centurions during an earlier loan spell this season. In Toronto, he has fallen down the depth chart behind Josh McCrone, Blake Wallace and Joe Mellor.

"Ryan didn't want to leave Leigh after his loan spell and he's been trying his hardest to get his release from Toronto for the opportunity to get his career back on track," Leigh coach John Duffy said in a statement. "He was great for us and added real value to the squad. He scored some fantastic tries."

Brierley first joined Leigh from Castleford Tigers in 2012, becoming the first Centurion to lead the club in try-scoring charts in four straight seasons. He was named the Championship's Young Player of the Year in 2013 and '14.

He left Leigh for Huddersfield in March 2016 before joining the Wolfpack in April 2017 for their inaugural season.

"It’s been a tough and confusing eight to 10 months for me and coming back to Leigh is fantastic," said Brierley.

His career tally includes 180 tries and 992 points in 199 games. His 138 tries in 128 games for Leigh ranks fifth on the rugby league club's scoring list led by Mick Martyn.

Toronto leads England's second-tier Betfred Championship at 17-1-0. Leigh stands third at 12-6-0.

The Canadian Press