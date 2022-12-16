Half of shoppers prevented from using cash

cash payments

Nearly half of shoppers have been turned away or discouraged from using cash in the past eight weeks, research has found.

Car parks, cafes, restaurants and public transport were the places least likely to accept cash, according to the survey commissioned by ATM network Link.

Half (49pc) of those polled by YouGov said being unable to pay by cash was inconvenient, but the other half (47pc) said it was not a problem for them.

London was the biggest location where cash was refused, while in the North East cash was most likely to be accepted.

More retailers have started refusing cash amid mass bank branch closures that have made it harder for them to deposit or access notes.

Almost 70pc of free-to-use cash machines are on the brink of closure or beginning to charge fees as rising costs hit operators. A quarter of free ATMs have been scrapped in the last four years.

Three quarters (73pc) of the 2,110 adults surveyed by YouGov said they had used cash in the past two weeks.

Over a third (36pc) said they would keep using the same amount of cash over the next six months, and nearly one in 10 (9pc) said they planned to use more cash.

Some 29pc said they planned to use contactless more often, 23pc said they would increase their card payments, and 14pc said they will use mobile payments.

Spenders gave various reasons for using cash. Some 16pc said they were keeping cash at home in case of emergencies, and 8pc had used it to pay a friend or family member for shopping or other services they could not do themselves.

Previous research has found that shoppers are using notes and coins to help with their budgeting.

Graham Mott, of Link, said: “If a shop, pub or restaurant no longer accepts cash or prefers customers to pay using card or mobile payments, we can now see that almost half of people find this problematic while the other half have no concerns.

“We know some people simply prefer using cash, but there are millions who can’t do digital payments, so being unable to pay in notes and coins is still frustrating for some.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been urged to take tougher action to ensure everyone has free access to cash.

Around £1.6bn is withdrawn from ATMs that are part of the Link network each week. People are visiting ATMs less often - 40pc less than before the pandemic - but when they do they tend to withdraw more cash.