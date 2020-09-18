Half-year report

Octopus Apollo VCT Plc

Half-Yearly Results

18 September 2020

Octopus Apollo VCT plc, managed by Octopus Investments Limited, today announces its unaudited half-yearly results for the six months ended 31 July 2020.

These results were approved by the Board of Directors on 18 September 2020.

You may, in due course, view the Half-Yearly report in full at www.octopusinvestments.com. All other statutory information can also be found there.

Financial Headlines

Six months to

31 July 2020 Six months to

31 July 2019 Year to

31 January 2020 Net assets (£’000s) 141,330 122,093 132,373 Return on ordinary activities after tax (£’000s) 1,891 1,433 4,144 Net asset value per share (‘NAV’) 46.1 46.2 45.7 Cumulative dividends paid since launch (p per share) 74.1 72.6 74.1 NAV plus cumulative dividends paid (p) 120.2 118.8 119.8 Total return %* 0.9 1.3 3.4 Ordinary dividend paid in period (p) ** - 1.5 3.0 Ordinary dividend declared in the period (p) *** 1.2 1.5 1.1

*Total return is calculated as (movement in NAV + dividends paid in the period) divided by the NAV at the beginning of the period.

**A dividend of 1.1p was paid on 7 September 2020. See note 8 for information on Post Balance Sheet Events.

***The interim dividend will be paid on 15 January 2021 to shareholders on the register at 29 December 2020.

Chairman’s Statement

I am pleased to present the half-yearly report of Octopus Apollo VCT for the six months ended 31 July 2020.

The Total Return increased by 0.9% during the six months. In keeping with the regular dividend policy, the Board has declared an interim dividend of 1.2p which will be paid to shareholders on 7th January 2021.

The six months to 31 July 2020 have been a volatile and uncertain period for the economy and for businesses operating within this environment. During this period, the Board has kept the impact of the pandemic on the Company closely under review and has incorporated the effects and response to coronavirus as part of our regular Board agenda. On 2 April 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic, we reviewed the portfolio since the year ended 31 January 2020 and this led to us announce a reduction in the NAV per share from 45.7p to 42.9p. Since then, the coronavirus pandemic along with the lockdown continued to impose great uncertainty for UK companies. Although there have been a range of impacts on the portfolio companies over the last months, the overall portfolio has shown great resilience as a result of the low exposure to sectors that have been severely impacted (e.g. leisure and travel) and a strong focus on technology companies.

In the six month period, the Company invested £2.7 million in follow-on funding rounds into two existing investments, with one further investment made after the end of the period which will be reflected in the full year report. The overall performance in the period ultimately delivered modest growth, demonstrating the robustness of the portfolio against a backdrop of unprecedented uncertainty. Although the climate remains uncertain, I remain optimistic for the future given the composition of the portfolio and recent performance.

Murray Steele

Chairman

18 September 2020

Interim Management Report

Performance

In the six months under review the NAV Total Return has increased by 0.9%. This performance is mainly attributable to positive fair value movements in particular in the newer growth capital part of the portfolio, offset by adverse movements in the fair value of a number of legacy assets in the portfolio, in particular energy-generating assets.

Portfolio Activity

In the period under review the value of the portfolio has increased by £3.3 million, excluding additions. This increase is mainly driven by Veeqo Limited (£2.2 million valuation increase, N2JB Limited (trading as Natterbox) (£2.2 million valuation increase) and Fiscaltec Group Limited (£1.4 million valuation increase) partially offset by valuation decreases of £2.8 million on the Reserve Power portfolio (Kabardin Limited, Valloire Limited and Red Poll Power Limited) and £3.5 million for Rotolight Group Limited. There were other smaller valuation adjustments across the portfolio which in aggregate contributed to an overall increase in the value of the portfolio.

During the period £2.7 million was invested into the following follow-on investments:

• N2JB Limited (trading as Natterbox) £2.5 million – a London-based provider of business to business cloud telephony services that are uniquely integrated into Customer Resource Management (“CRM”) software platforms; and

• Trafi Limited £0.2 million – a provider of Mobility-as-a-Service to residents acting as an alternative to private hire vehicles.

Transactions with Manager

Details of amounts paid to the Manager are disclosed in note 7 to the financial statements.

