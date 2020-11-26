Half-year report

DXS International PLC
DXS INTERNATIONAL PLC

(AQSE: DXSP)

HALF YEAR RESULTS

DXS International plc ("DXS" or the "Company"), the digital clinical decision support company, is pleased to provide shareholders with its unaudited interim results for the half year ending 31 October 2020.

Financial Highlights

  • Revenue for the six month period has increased marginally by 3% to £1,716,423 (2019: £1,664,957);

  • Profit before tax is up by 68% to £150,556 (2019: £89,824) and profit after tax up by 11% to £224,825 (2019: £202,018).

  • Overall revenue has held up well and the Company continues to maintain a healthy balance sheet with £1.2 million in cash at the period end and continues to trade profitably.

While the ongoing COVID situation continues to slow down the planned market launches of our new solutions we are persevering with initiating pilots and initial responses from GPs remain positive and enthusiastic. From an operational perspective we are pleased to announce the following important milestones.

Operational Highlights

  • To qualify for NHS GP IT Futures accreditation our hypertension solution (ExpertCare) is classified as a medical device and therefore requires certification within the UK and EU. We are pleased to announce that the Hypertension Expert Solution is now CE accredited.

  • The company also attained ISO accreditation at three ISO standards:

    • ISO27001:2013 - Information Security Management.

    • ISO22301:2019 - Business Continuity Management.

    • ISO20000-1:2018 - Information Technology Service Management.

  • Progress with planned ExpertCare hypertension solution pilots with 37 GP practices having indicated a willingness to participate with a number at varying stages of progress.

As an accredited Supplier to the NHS we are required to migrate our DXS Point of Care solution to a web‑based system. We are currently accelerating this process which, once complete, will provide additional benefits to the business including the ability to scale more rapidly and reduce support and maintenance costs. It will also enable enhanced functionality for our customers thereby moving the solution to new levels and revenue streams. This project is significant and will be completed in a phased approach over the next 12 to 18 months.

David Immelman, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

I am extremely proud of our staff who have continued to mostly work from home while maintaining excellent levels of service for our customers and, when required, pivoting to adapt during these unusual times. We expect our GP practice clients to remain busy with the planned vaccination program over the coming months and hope that the situation should begin to normalise towards March/April 2021.

INTERIM RESULTS to 31 OCTOBER 2020

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

for the six month period ended 31 October 2020

Unaudited Group 6 Months ended
31 Oct 2020


Unaudited
6 Months ended
31 Oct 2019



Audited
Year to
30 April 2020

£

£

£

Turnover

1,716,424

1,664,957

3,279,787

Cost of Sales

(177,367)

(169,081)

(318,424)

_________

_________

_________

Gross Profit

1,539,057

1,495,876

2,961,363

Administrative Costs

(1,064,034)

(1,113,939)

(2,085,776)

Depreciation and Amortisation

(302,623)

(257,637)

(571,562)

_________

_________

_________

Operating Profit

172,398

124,300

304,025

Interest received and similar income

-

4,397

4,398

Interest payable and similar charges

(21,842)

(38,873)

(69,116)

_________

_________

_________

Profit on ordinary activities before taxation

150,556

89,824

239,307

Tax on profit on ordinary activities

74,269

112,194

189,195

_________

_________

_________

Profit / (Loss) for the period

224,825

202,018

428,502

=========

=========

=========

Profit per share

- basic

0.5p

0.6p

1.1p

- fully diluted

0.5p

0.5p

1.1p

=========

=========

=========

STATEMENT of FINANCIAL POSITION

as at 31 October 2020

Unaudited
Group at
31 Oct 2020

Unaudited
Group at
31 Oct 2019

Audited
Group at
30 April 2020

£

£

£

Fixed Assets

Intangible Assets

4,273,801

3,855,025

4,007,411

Tangible Assets

1,680

2,196

1,105

_________

_________

_________

4,275,481

3,857,221

4,008,516

_________

_________

_________

Current assets

Debtors Amounts falling due within one year

283,515

360,861

759,405

Cash at bank and in hand

1,207,205

134,249

1,010,645

_________

_________

_________

1,490,820

495,110

1,770,050

Creditors: amounts falling due within one year

(845,059)

(766,043)

(1,180,704)

_________

_________

_________

Net current assets / (liabilities)

645,761

(270,933)

589,346

_________

_________

_________

Total assets less current liabilities

4,921,242

3,586,288

4,597,862

Creditors: amounts falling due after more than one year

(563,580)

(458,071)

(376,289)

Deferred income

(482,358)

(642,619)

(571,094)

_________

_________

_________

3,875,304

2,485,598

3,650,479

=========

=========

=========

Capital and reserves

Called up share capital

159,246

117,419

159,246

Share Premium

2,676,321

1,790,979

2,676,321

Share option reserve

173,808

162,580

173,808

Retained earnings

865,929

414,620

641,104

_________

_________

_________

Shareholders’ Funds

3,875,304

2,485,598

3,650,479

=========

=========

=========

STATEMENT of CASH FLOWS

Six months ended 31 October 2020

Unaudited
Group
Six months ended 31 Oct 2020

Unaudited
Group
Six months ended 31 Oct 2019

Audited Group year ended 30 April 2020

£

£

£

Cash flow from operating activities

435,895

259,430

777,709

Interest paid

(21,842)

(38,873)

(69,116)

Interest received

-

4,397

4,398

R&D tax credit

186,269

257,194

257,195

_________

_________

_________

Net Cash flow from operating activities

600,322

482,148

970,186

_________

_________

_________

Cash flow from investing activities

Payments to acquire intangible fixed assets

(568,259)

(438,657)

(904,503

Payments to acquire tangible fixed assets

(1,329)

-

-

Disposal of tangible fixed assets

-

-

626

_________

_________

_________

(569,588)

(438,657)

(903,877)

_________

_________

_________

Financing activities

Net Proceeds on issue of shares

-

40,000

978,397

Repayment of long term loans

(24,074)

(4,484)

(89,303)

Advance of long term loans

190,000

-

-

_________

_________

_________

165,926

35,516

889,094

_________

_________

_________

Net increase in cash and cash equivalent

196,660

79,007

955,403

Cash and Cash equivalents at 1 May 2020

1,010,645

55,242

55,242

_________

_________

_________

Cash and Cash equivalents at 3 October 2020

1,207,305

134,249

1,010,645

=========

=========

=========

Cash and Cash equivalents consists of:

Cash at bank and in hand

1,207,305

134,249

1,010,645

=========

=========

=========

Net Debt Reconciliation

Current Debt

Non Current Debt

Cash

Total

£

£

£

£

At 30 April 2019

(665,212)

(464,951)

55,242

(1,074.921)

Cash flow

244,440

89,203

955,403

1,289,146

Transfer from Current to Non Current Debt

641

(641)

-

-

_________

_________

_________

_________

At 30 April 2020

(420,131)

(376,289)

1,010,645

214,225

Cash flow

360,351

(187,291)

196,660

369,720

Transfer from Current to Non Current Debt

-

-

-

-

_________

_________

_________

_________

At 31 October 2020

(59,780)

(563,580)

1,207,305

583,945

=========

=========

=========

=========

The above figures have not been reviewed by the company's auditors Crowe U.K. LLP.

The Directors of DXS International plc accept responsibility for this announcement

Contacts:

David Immelman (Chief Executive)
DXS International plc

01252 719800
david@dxs-systems.com

https://www.dxs-systems.co.uk


Corporate Advisor

City & Merchant
David Papworth

020 7101 7676


Corporate Broker

Hybridan LLP
Claire Louise Noyce

020 3764 2341

Notes to Editors

About DXS:

DXS International presents up to date treatment guidelines and recommendations, from Clinical Commissioning Groups and other trusted NHS sources, to doctors, nurses and pharmacists in their workflow and during the patient consultation. This effective clinical decision support ultimately translates to improved healthcare outcomes delivered more cost effectively and which should significantly contribute towards the NHS achieving its projected efficiency savings.


