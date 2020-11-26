Half-year report
DXS INTERNATIONAL PLC
(AQSE: DXSP)
HALF YEAR RESULTS
DXS International plc ("DXS" or the "Company"), the digital clinical decision support company, is pleased to provide shareholders with its unaudited interim results for the half year ending 31 October 2020.
Financial Highlights
Revenue for the six month period has increased marginally by 3% to £1,716,423 (2019: £1,664,957);
Profit before tax is up by 68% to £150,556 (2019: £89,824) and profit after tax up by 11% to £224,825 (2019: £202,018).
Overall revenue has held up well and the Company continues to maintain a healthy balance sheet with £1.2 million in cash at the period end and continues to trade profitably.
While the ongoing COVID situation continues to slow down the planned market launches of our new solutions we are persevering with initiating pilots and initial responses from GPs remain positive and enthusiastic. From an operational perspective we are pleased to announce the following important milestones.
Operational Highlights
To qualify for NHS GP IT Futures accreditation our hypertension solution (ExpertCare) is classified as a medical device and therefore requires certification within the UK and EU. We are pleased to announce that the Hypertension Expert Solution is now CE accredited.
The company also attained ISO accreditation at three ISO standards:
ISO27001:2013 - Information Security Management.
ISO22301:2019 - Business Continuity Management.
ISO20000-1:2018 - Information Technology Service Management.
Progress with planned ExpertCare hypertension solution pilots with 37 GP practices having indicated a willingness to participate with a number at varying stages of progress.
As an accredited Supplier to the NHS we are required to migrate our DXS Point of Care solution to a web‑based system. We are currently accelerating this process which, once complete, will provide additional benefits to the business including the ability to scale more rapidly and reduce support and maintenance costs. It will also enable enhanced functionality for our customers thereby moving the solution to new levels and revenue streams. This project is significant and will be completed in a phased approach over the next 12 to 18 months.
David Immelman, Chief Executive Officer, commented:
I am extremely proud of our staff who have continued to mostly work from home while maintaining excellent levels of service for our customers and, when required, pivoting to adapt during these unusual times. We expect our GP practice clients to remain busy with the planned vaccination program over the coming months and hope that the situation should begin to normalise towards March/April 2021.
INTERIM RESULTS to 31 OCTOBER 2020
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
for the six month period ended 31 October 2020
Unaudited Group 6 Months ended
£
£
£
Turnover
1,716,424
1,664,957
3,279,787
Cost of Sales
(177,367)
(169,081)
(318,424)
_________
_________
_________
Gross Profit
1,539,057
1,495,876
2,961,363
Administrative Costs
(1,064,034)
(1,113,939)
(2,085,776)
Depreciation and Amortisation
(302,623)
(257,637)
(571,562)
_________
_________
_________
Operating Profit
172,398
124,300
304,025
Interest received and similar income
-
4,397
4,398
Interest payable and similar charges
(21,842)
(38,873)
(69,116)
_________
_________
_________
Profit on ordinary activities before taxation
150,556
89,824
239,307
Tax on profit on ordinary activities
74,269
112,194
189,195
_________
_________
_________
Profit / (Loss) for the period
224,825
202,018
428,502
=========
=========
=========
Profit per share
- basic
0.5p
0.6p
1.1p
- fully diluted
0.5p
0.5p
1.1p
=========
=========
=========
STATEMENT of FINANCIAL POSITION
as at 31 October 2020
Unaudited
Unaudited
Audited
£
£
£
Fixed Assets
Intangible Assets
4,273,801
3,855,025
4,007,411
Tangible Assets
1,680
2,196
1,105
_________
_________
_________
4,275,481
3,857,221
4,008,516
_________
_________
_________
Current assets
Debtors Amounts falling due within one year
283,515
360,861
759,405
Cash at bank and in hand
1,207,205
134,249
1,010,645
_________
_________
_________
1,490,820
495,110
1,770,050
Creditors: amounts falling due within one year
(845,059)
(766,043)
(1,180,704)
_________
_________
_________
Net current assets / (liabilities)
645,761
(270,933)
589,346
_________
_________
_________
Total assets less current liabilities
4,921,242
3,586,288
4,597,862
Creditors: amounts falling due after more than one year
(563,580)
(458,071)
(376,289)
Deferred income
(482,358)
(642,619)
(571,094)
_________
_________
_________
3,875,304
2,485,598
3,650,479
=========
=========
=========
Capital and reserves
Called up share capital
159,246
117,419
159,246
Share Premium
2,676,321
1,790,979
2,676,321
Share option reserve
173,808
162,580
173,808
Retained earnings
865,929
414,620
641,104
_________
_________
_________
Shareholders’ Funds
3,875,304
2,485,598
3,650,479
=========
=========
=========
STATEMENT of CASH FLOWS
Six months ended 31 October 2020
Unaudited
Unaudited
Audited Group year ended 30 April 2020
£
£
£
Cash flow from operating activities
435,895
259,430
777,709
Interest paid
(21,842)
(38,873)
(69,116)
Interest received
-
4,397
4,398
R&D tax credit
186,269
257,194
257,195
_________
_________
_________
Net Cash flow from operating activities
600,322
482,148
970,186
_________
_________
_________
Cash flow from investing activities
Payments to acquire intangible fixed assets
(568,259)
(438,657)
(904,503
Payments to acquire tangible fixed assets
(1,329)
-
-
Disposal of tangible fixed assets
-
-
626
_________
_________
_________
(569,588)
(438,657)
(903,877)
_________
_________
_________
Financing activities
Net Proceeds on issue of shares
-
40,000
978,397
Repayment of long term loans
(24,074)
(4,484)
(89,303)
Advance of long term loans
190,000
-
-
_________
_________
_________
165,926
35,516
889,094
_________
_________
_________
Net increase in cash and cash equivalent
196,660
79,007
955,403
Cash and Cash equivalents at 1 May 2020
1,010,645
55,242
55,242
_________
_________
_________
Cash and Cash equivalents at 3 October 2020
1,207,305
134,249
1,010,645
=========
=========
=========
Cash and Cash equivalents consists of:
Cash at bank and in hand
1,207,305
134,249
1,010,645
=========
=========
=========
Net Debt Reconciliation
Current Debt
Non Current Debt
Cash
Total
£
£
£
£
At 30 April 2019
(665,212)
(464,951)
55,242
(1,074.921)
Cash flow
244,440
89,203
955,403
1,289,146
Transfer from Current to Non Current Debt
641
(641)
-
-
_________
_________
_________
_________
At 30 April 2020
(420,131)
(376,289)
1,010,645
214,225
Cash flow
360,351
(187,291)
196,660
369,720
Transfer from Current to Non Current Debt
-
-
-
-
_________
_________
_________
_________
At 31 October 2020
(59,780)
(563,580)
1,207,305
583,945
=========
=========
=========
=========
The above figures have not been reviewed by the company's auditors Crowe U.K. LLP.
The Directors of DXS International plc accept responsibility for this announcement
David Immelman (Chief Executive)
Notes to Editors
About DXS:
DXS International presents up to date treatment guidelines and recommendations, from Clinical Commissioning Groups and other trusted NHS sources, to doctors, nurses and pharmacists in their workflow and during the patient consultation. This effective clinical decision support ultimately translates to improved healthcare outcomes delivered more cost effectively and which should significantly contribute towards the NHS achieving its projected efficiency savings.