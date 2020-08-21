Half-year Report

Chrysalis VCT plc

LEI: 2138009FVDWULSIOX404

21 August 2020

Half-Yearly Report for the six months ended 30 April 2020

Recent performance summary

30 April

2020 30 April

2019 31 October

2019 Pence Pence Pence Net asset value per share 57.00 70.80 67.00 Cumulative dividends paid per share 93.95 86.70 90.70 Total Return

(net asset value per Share plus cumulative dividends) 150.95 157.50 157.70

CHAIRMAN’S STATEMENT



Introduction

Like businesses everywhere, the Board and Manager have had to react to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic in order to seek to protect shareholder value as much as possible. In addition, as Shareholders will know from my previous Chairman’s Statements, the Board has been seeking to identify the optimal plan for the future for the Company.

Net asset value and results

At 30 April 2020, the net asset value per share (“NAV”) stood at 57.0p, a decrease of 6.75p (10.1%) since the previous year end of 31 October 2019, after adding back the 3.25p dividend paid on 21 February 2020.

The Total Return (NAV plus cumulative dividends) to Shareholders who invested at the launch of the Company in 2000 is now 150.95p, compared to the original cost (net of income tax relief) of 80.0p per Share.

The loss on activities after taxation for the period was £1.9 million, comprising a revenue profit of nil and a capital loss of £1.9 million.

Venture capital portfolio

Valuations

In reviewing the investment valuations at 30 April 2020, the Board has given full consideration to impact that the coronavirus pandemic is likely to have on the portfolio companies. Overall the adjustments resulted in a decrease in value of £1.8 million.

The main negative movements have been to the three restaurant and catering businesses. Locale Enterprises Limited, the operator of a chain of Italian restaurants in London, was reduced in value by £791,000. The business generates a significant proportion of its income from tourists and so, even when both its restaurants are open again, the business is likely to continue to face significant challenges.

Life’s Kitchen Limited, a provider of event management and catering services in the City of London, has been reduced in value by £200,000. None of its sites are currently operational.

K10 (London) Limited, the operator of a chain of Japanese restaurants also in the City of London, has been fully provided against from a previous valuation of £1,144,000. The company’s sites remain closed and the future for the business is uncertain.

Despite these negative developments, there was some positive news in the case of Enthuse Holdings Limited. The company made a successful acquisition last year, which has been the basis for an uplift in valuation of £711,000.

Portfolio activity

During the period £100,000 of loan stock in Green Star Media Limited was redeemed at par and Fusion Catering Solutions Limited was dissolved.

There were no other disposals from or additions to the venture capital portfolio during the period.

Cash and listed investments

The Company held £2.2 million in cash and other listed investments as at 30 April 2020.

Future Strategy

For some time, two things have been clear: the Company’s investment manager has been and remains unenthusiastic about the investment opportunities available to it under the current VCT rules; and, as previous realisation proceeds have been paid out to Shareholders in special dividends on top of the regular 5p annual dividends, the size of the company has reduced to a level that is becoming increasingly difficult to justify as an independent publicly quoted entity.

A number of options were explored by the Board. In the end, the Board has concluded that it is in the best interests of Shareholders generally to undertake an orderly wind up of the Company using the VCT winding up regulations. These relax the usual restrictions on VCT investing; this relaxation which may assist in recovering value from the investments. The Board will now draw up proposals and make a recommendation to Shareholders to that effect. The process involves putting the Company into members’ voluntary liquidation with cash proceeds from realisations being distributed to Shareholders as they occur. In this way, as distributions are made, each Shareholder will be able to decide where and how to invest the proceeds to suit their own interests, whether in the VCT universe or outside it. The Board anticipates that the winding up process will take some time to complete to ensure that optimal value is extracted for Shareholders.

Story continues