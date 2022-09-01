Half of pupils who fail English and Maths GCSEs were behind as five-year-olds

Louisa Clarence-Smith
·3 min read
Primary school maths - James Manning/PA Wire
Almost half of pupils who fail English language and maths GCSEs are behind their peers when they start school aged five, a study has found.

A research project by academics at University College London and the University of Exeter analysed the trajectories of around 11,500 young people born in England at the turn of the millennium who went on to take their GCSEs in 2016 or 2017.

Around a fifth of those pupils failed GCSEs in English language and maths, which are considered crucial qualifications for further education and career opportunities. Of those who failed, researchers found that almost half were judged by teachers to not have made expected progress in basic language and numeracy skills when they started school at the age of five.

Analysis of the backgrounds of those judged to be behind expected standards in language and numeracy at the start of their education found they were twice as likely to be born to a teenage mother and to be living with a single parent.

They were also twice as likely to have had a low weight at birth. Their parents were three times more likely to have poor education qualifications and their home was more likely to be rented, overcrowded or damp and situated in poorer areas. Under-achievers at the age of five were twice as likely to be summer-born children.

‘Unravelling tragedy’

Lee Elliot Major, professor of social mobility at the University of Exeter, said: “The forgotten fifth of pupils leaving school lacking basic English and maths skills is one of education’s biggest scandals. Our research lays bare the unravelling tragedy of the 100,000 teenagers who each year leave schools without basic skills.

“Government attempts to address this challenge will fail without high-quality support for children during the pre-school years and greater efforts to identify, diagnose and most importantly respond to children falling behind at early stages of schooling.”

The study, published on Thursday by the UCL Centre for Longitudinal Studies, is calling for a new basic threshold qualification for literacy and numeracy skills to be introduced that all school leavers would be expected to pass. Mr Elliot Major said: “We have created a very academic system. The focus is on getting into the best universities but that’s not for everyone.”

National Numeracy, a charity, warned that numeracy levels in the UK are “significantly below the average for developed countries with nearly half the working-age population having the expected numeracy level of a primary school child”.

Sam Sims, chief executive of the charity, said: “Low numeracy disproportionately affects disadvantaged communities and holds millions of people back.”

Neil Leitch, chief executive of the Early Years Alliance, said: “This research demonstrates exactly what our sector has been saying for many years now: if you want to improve children’s outcomes, you need to start with the early years.

“Despite a wealth of research demonstrating just how vital the first five years of a child’s life are for their long-term learning and development, early years provision continues to be treated as little more than ‘childcare’ needed to help parents work, rather than the vital education that it is.”

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “The recently published Schools White Paper sets out our ambition for 90 per cent of children to reach the expected standards in reading, writing and maths by 2030.

“This is supported by excellent teaching and our pledge that if any child falls behind in English or maths, they will receive timely and evidence-based support to help them to reach their potential.”

