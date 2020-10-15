Half of population now in highest risk categories of England Covid alert system

Half the population of England will now be in either Tier 2 or 3, the highest risk categories, of the Government’s Covid-19 alert system.

The new system in England sees areas put into different categories labelled as medium, high or very high risk.

The medium level is also referred to as Tier 1, high is Tier 2 and very high is Tier 3.

Liverpool City Region, comprising 1.6 million people, remains the only area currently in Tier 3.

A further 26.7 million people will now be covered by the Tier 2 restrictions.

But what are the differences between the tiers and how has the country been carved up?

– What happens if your area is in Tier 3?

In Tier 3 areas, those categorised as very high risk, social mixing is banned both indoors and in private gardens, while pubs and bars must close unless they can operate as a restaurant.

The rule of six applies in some outdoor settings such as parks, public gardens and sports courts.

England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty said on Monday that he was “not confident” that the “base case” for Tier 3 proposals “would be enough to get on top of it”.

Local leaders will help to determine whether other venues should be closed, such as gyms or casinos.

Shops and places of worship can remain open, as can schools and colleges.

Universities must reflect wider restrictions with the option to move to greater online provision.

Up to 15 guests are allowed at weddings and 30 people can attend funerals, with 15 allowed at wakes, but wedding receptions are not permitted.

