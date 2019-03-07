A 1,400-pound rodeo bull has been on the run from authorities for 2 weeks in Alabama

Half Moon has been a tough steer to find. (Getty Images)

Authorities have advised that if you’re in Alabama and see a very large bull walking the streets, do not even approach it.

A 1,400-pound rodeo bull named Half Moon has been on the run for nearly two weeks in Alabama and is still at large despite being previously trapped in a Huntsville pasture, per Huntsville’s WHNT.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Half Moon the rodeo bull that escaped his holding area Feb 22 on Moores Mill Road. He could be anywhere in the area of Meridian to Shields and 72 to Winchester (or beyond). Any contact notify dispatch at 2567227181. pic.twitter.com/0k6F4d5iQi — Madison Sheriff AL (@mcsosheriffAL) March 6, 2019

Half Moon reportedly escaped from his holding area at the Alabama A&M Agribition Center on Feb. 22 and has evaded capture since, despite weighing more than two-thirds of a ton. He is described as brindle with a half white face, per AL.com.

Half Moon was thought to have been “safe and secure” in the pasture on Thursday, but he has since escaped, per a Madison County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson. Half Moon is now being actively tracked in the surrounding area by his owner.

Half Moon had mixed in with a farmers cows on Robert Strong Road. He slipped out of that farmer’s sight prior to the owner arriving. He has left tracks leading away and his owner is actively tracking him at the moment. @mcsosheriffAL is not involved in the search. — Donny Shaw 👮🏻‍♂️ (@LtDonnyShaw263) March 7, 2019

Story continues

Three dogs belonging to the owner have reportedly found the bull, but getting him onto the trailer might be easier said than done.

.#HalfMoon owners say 3 of their dogs now have the rodeo bull at bay. Next step is asking the bull nicely to step onto the trailer. #PrettyPlease. @whnt pic.twitter.com/A0pI3SWTdt — Joel Porter (@porter_whnt) March 7, 2019

We can only wait and see what Half Moon does next.

More from Yahoo Sports: