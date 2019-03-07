A 1,400-pound rodeo bull has been on the run from authorities for 2 weeks in Alabama

Half Moon has been a tough steer to find. (Getty Images)
Authorities have advised that if you’re in Alabama and see a very large bull walking the streets, do not even approach it.

A 1,400-pound rodeo bull named Half Moon has been on the run for nearly two weeks in Alabama and is still at large despite being previously trapped in a Huntsville pasture, per Huntsville’s WHNT.

Half Moon reportedly escaped from his holding area at the Alabama A&M Agribition Center on Feb. 22 and has evaded capture since, despite weighing more than two-thirds of a ton. He is described as brindle with a half white face, per AL.com.

Half Moon was thought to have been “safe and secure” in the pasture on Thursday, but he has since escaped, per a Madison County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson. Half Moon is now being actively tracked in the surrounding area by his owner.

Three dogs belonging to the owner have reportedly found the bull, but getting him onto the trailer might be easier said than done.

We can only wait and see what Half Moon does next.

