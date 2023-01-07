A half marathon and an arts fair will close streets in Broward this weekend. What to know

Running in Fort Lauderdale Sunday? Some streets are your playground.

Driving? Some streets are to be avoided.

Fort Lauderale police issued a traffic advisory for Sunday’s 16th annual 13.1 Fort Lauderdale marathon and 10K that is set to begin around 6:15 a.m. Jan. 8 along South Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard.

Traffic delays are expected from 5:30 a.m. during setup until about 11 a.m. when the races should be complete. About 2,000 participants are expected, officers said.

Here are the street closures

▪ 6:15 a.m.-6:30 a.m.: Both south lanes of Seabreeze Boulevard from East Las Olas Boulevard to the Oasis turnaround will be closed for a short period to allow for the race to start. But then these roads reopen.

▪ 6 a.m.-11 a.m.: North lanes of North A1A will be closed from the entrance of the Bahia Mar Hotel to East Oakland Park Boulevard. A counter flow lane will be established from the Bahia Mar Hotel to Sunrise Boulevard. If you want to go north of Sunrise Boulevard you will have to use Bayview Drive. Southbound lanes of North A1A will be open.

Residents

Residents that live north of Sunrise Boulevard and south of Northeast 30th Street will have to use Oakland Park Boulevard to return to their homes, police said. All southbound lanes will remain open for the duration of the event. There is signage.

Las Olas Art Fair

File photo from a Las Olas Art Fair. The 2023 Las Olas Art Fair Part 1 is Jan. 7-8, 2023 at 620 E. Las Olas Boulevard.

The marathon isn’t the only event closing streets to traffic this weekend in Fort Lauderdale. The 2023 Las Olas Art Fair Part I is along East Las Olas Boulevard from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 620 E. Las Olas Blvd.

For the duration of the event, East Las Olas Boulevard will be closed from Southeast 6th Avenue to Southeast 8th Avenue and Southeast 8th Avenue to Southeast 11th Avenue, police say.

The 35th annual Las Olas Art Fair Part II is March 4 in the same location.