Paris, January 5th 2022

Half-year liquidity contract statement for BOUYGUES

Under the liquidity contract entered into between BOUYGUES and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2021:

- 212,942 shares

- € 15,242,298.97

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,857

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,763

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 873,500 shares for € 28,045,183.54

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 856,058 shares for € 27,573,906.33

As a reminder :

• the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2021 on the liquidity account:

- 195,500 shares

- € 15,763,185.76

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 942

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 888

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 532,002 shares for € 17,821,022.61

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 368,002 shares for € 12,540,282.90

• the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

- 0 shares

- € 10,000,000.00

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June

22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

BOUYGUES

Public limited company with a capital of € 382 504 795

Registered office: 32 avenue Hoche, 75008 PARIS

572 015 246 R.C.S. on the Paris Trade and Companies Register

