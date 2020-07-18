Half of institutional-focused crypto custody firms are domiciled in the U.S.

Of the 28 companies providing cryptocurrency custody services to institutional clients cataloged by The Block Research, half of them are domiciled in the United States.

After the U.S., Hong Kong, Switzerland and the U.K. are the most popular for domiciled firms, per the research findings.

One potential explanation for why a large proportion of institutional-focused custody companies are based in the U.S. could be greater client comfort with and/or better familiarity with the country's rules and regulations.

