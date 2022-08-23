Half of households face fuel poverty in ‘catastrophic winter’, warns energy chief

(PA Archive)

Half of households in Britain face being plunged into fuel poverty in a “catastrophic winter,” an energy chief warned on Tuesday.

Philippe Commaret, managing director of customers at energy firm EDF, made the alarming prediction the day after investment bank Citi forecast that the energy price cap could hit £4,567 in January, and inflation a staggering 18.6 per cent.

Mr Commaret told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We face, despite the support that the Government are already announced, a dramatic and catastrophic winter for our customers.

“In fact, in January half of the UK households might be in fuel poverty. That’s the reason why we want to take actions in order to do everything we can do in order to help our customers.

“So, we are announcing today that we are going to launch a campaign in order to reach hundreds of thousands of our customers to provide them further support to help them cut their costs, but also make sure that they are accessing all the available support that is available for them.”

Minister for Disabled People Chloe Smith admitted that the inflation and energy price cap predictions, with some of more than £3,700 by October and above £5,800 by April, were “worrying figures”.

She said that a new £150 cost-of-living payment for disabled people would prove “really important”.

It was confirmed on Tuesday that around six million disabled people will receive the payment from the end of next month, which Ms Smith stressed was on top of cost-of-living payments of £1,200 for the least well off, and £400 for all households.

Speaking on Sky News, she said: “I hope this is of serious help to people, in the face of rising pressures, which of course the Government acknowledges.

“This will make a real contribution to what people are facing.”

But she was unable to say what work the Government is doing now to tackle the soaring costs of energy which will put up bills so sharply, stressing this would be a matter for Liz Truss, or Rishi Sunak, once Prime Minister in September.

John Healey, shadow defence secretary, said that Labour would want the price cap frozen over the winter, at a cost of £30 billion for six months.

He told LBC: “People are facing a winter emergency crisis over the next six months ... the crisis is immediate, the need for action is urgent, and we’ve said we would freeze it over the winter so that we would stop the energy price cap rising as it will be announced on Friday.”