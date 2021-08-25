Half of gardeners unaware of what’s in their shop-bought compost – did you realise?

Photo credit: Annie Otzen

A large number of gardeners are unaware of what’s in their shop-bought compost, the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) has found.



Their latest survey revealed that more than half of gardeners (57%) admit to not knowing what is in their shop-bought potting compost, though we are now buying more of the fertiliser than ever. This is raising issues around sustainability.

With 30 million people thought to garden in the UK and sales of bagged potting compost soaring (in fact, trying to track down compost during lockdown was akin to searching for stardust), the charity is urging gardeners to ensure they are buying peat-free products and making home compost to create their own soil improver.

Peat-free compost refers to a mixture of organic materials – e.g. composted bark, coir (coconut fibre), woodfibre and green compost – mixed with inorganic materials such as grit, sharp sand, rock wool and perlite.

More than half (53%) of the 2,000 gardeners surveyed reported buying five or more 50 litre bags of potting compost in the last year compared with just 8% of respondents buying in this quantity in 2013. These products were primarily used by respondents for filling pots and baskets (76%), seed sowing (75%) but also in improving garden soil (51%) where it is known to be less effective than specific shop-bought soil conditioning products and home-made compost.

However, shop-bought compost raises questions around sustainability, a factor that four in every five gardeners is now concerned about when it comes to taking care of their green spaces. In fact, a third of those surveyed also said they already exclusively use peat-free bagged potting compost. Of those who didn't opt for the organic variety, cost and accessibility factors seemed to be the main barrier.

Alistair Griffiths, Director of Science at the RHS said: "It is encouraging that nearly half of those surveyed are already peat-free but a large proportion of the tens of thousands of bagged potting composts bought each year may be going to waste in being used as a soil improver. By opting to make their own free garden compost or buying specific shop-bought soil conditioning products, gardeners can really help to speed up the transition to peat free."

If you're thinking about starting to home post, the RHS advises:

Position a lidded bin – this can be any size - in light shade or shade. An earth base allows drainage and access to soil organisms, but if you have to compost on a hard surface, then add a spadeful of soil to the compost bin.

Aim for between 25 and 50 percent soft green materials (e.g. grass clippings, annual weeds, vegetable kitchen waste, or manure) to feed the micro-organisms. The remainder should be woody brown material (e.g. prunings, wood chippings, paper, cardboard, straw or dead leaves).

Ideally, place a lot of composting materials on the heap in one go, and turn it periodically – perhaps once a month - to introduce air. Failure to turn the heap is the main cause of poor results.

Mature compost will be dark brown, with a crumbly soil-like texture and a smell resembling damp woodland.

When opting to buy bagged potting compost it is advised that gardeners:

Look for a peat-free label. If the bag doesn't say peat-free then it most likely isn't.

Wording such as 'environmentally friendly', 'compost' and 'organic' can often confuse gardeners into thinking they are buying peat-free products, but they do not infer this.

A good quality peat-free growing media is usually a little more expensive. The price does tend to reflect quality.

Check the label on the bag to see if it is recommended for particular plant groups.

Read and follow any advice offered on the label of peat-free products as many need slightly different treatment to peat. Pay particular attention to watering and feeding requirements as these do tend to differ.

