Half Of Canadian Workers To Seek A New Job In 2023: Poll

A new poll has found that half (50%) of Canadian workers plan to search for a new job in 2023, a nearly twofold increase from a year ago.

The survey, which was conducted by recruitment firm Robert Half, found that slightly more than 50% of respondents plan to search for a new job within the next six months.

The latest polling found workers who have been with a company for two to four years are the most likely to make a career move.

The top reasons for people wanting a new job include a higher salary, better benefits, and greater advancement opportunities.

The independent online survey was conducted between October 17 and November 7 and included more than 1,100 workers from multiple sectors of the economy, such as finance, technology, marketing and human resources.