Lauren Almeida
·2 min read
Half of £400 energy bill vouchers unclaimed

Half of £400 energy bill vouchers went unclaimed this month, as the Government fails to reach millions of homes in need of support through the winter months.

The majority of homes paying their energy bills by direct debit qualify for automatic rebates through the Government’s Energy Price Guarantee scheme.

However, for homes on older pre-payment meters, which require topping up via a key or card in a local newsagent or Post Office, the support arrives in the form of a voucher.

PayPoint, a meter provider, said that it expected to process 800,000 vouchers in October, worth £52.8m. So far only £27m has been redeemed, just half that level, it said.

Around four million homes are on prepayment meters, according to estimates from the charity Citizens Advice.

Adam Scorer, of the charity National Energy Action, said that it was likely that older homes were being left behind by the Government scheme.

“One of the least surprising outcomes from the Energy Bills Support Scheme is that people on older prepayment meters are most likely to miss out,” he said. “They may not know that the scheme exists, be reluctant to open letters from suppliers, miss the email or can’t print the voucher off. Having the support in place, is of course, vital. Making sure people can and do access it is just as important.”

The figures, first reported by the BBC, suggest that millions of people on prepayment meters could be missing out on much-needed support during the coming winter months.

Experts have urged prepayment customers to check their post for the energy bill vouchers, which are only valid for 90 days. The vouchers are sent via post, email or text and can be redeemed at the Post Office or with PayPoint.

Mr Scorer added: “The UK Government must learn this lesson for whatever comes after the Energy Price Guarantee.”

Government support for energy bills will extend to all households until April. After that point, a less expensive version targeted at “those in need” will take effect, although the form of the new policy has not yet been confirmed.

Even as prepayment meters quickly become outdated, energy providers are unlikely to reach their targets for installing smart meters this year.

Ofgem, the industry regulator, set domestic firms a target of installing nearly three million smart metres. However, only 1.7m were installed in the first nine months of this year, according to industry analysts ElectraLink.

Prepayment meters cost the average household around £50 extra a year in standing charges compared to an equivalent direct debit customer, according to the price comparison website Uswitch. This is because of the extra cost of the infrastructure needed to accept payments, it said.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy told the BBC that the Energy Price Guarantee policy would reduce bills this winter by “roughly a third”.

