Haley Lu Richardson, Ben Hardy Are on a Quest to Reconnect in 'Love at First Sight' Trailer (Exclusive)

"Love at First Sight" debuts on Netflix Sept. 15

Courtesy of Netflix

Haley Lu Richardson and Ben Hardy are falling in Love at First Sight.

PEOPLE is exclusively debuting the first trailer for the Netflix romance, starring Richardson (The White Lotus) and Hardy (Bohemian Rhapsody) as Hadley and Oliver, two people who have "a chance encounter at the airport that sparks an instant connection" after Hadley misses her flight to London.

"A long night on the plane together passes in the blink of an eye, but upon landing at Heathrow, the pair are separated and finding each other in the chaos seems impossible," a synopsis continues. "Will fate intervene to transform these seat mates into soul mates?"

Richardson, 28, says, "It’s a fun and sweet movie about romance, but at its heart I think it’s really a story about facing truths. And how when we finally face our truths, fate is able to do her job."

"It’s warm and hopeful," she adds. "It’s the kind of story we could use more of."



Courtesy of Netflix

The trailer starts with Hadley and Oliver meeting at John F. Kennedy International Airport before they are seated together on their flight, where they begin sharing one other's stories and sparks fly.

But after they land and Oliver enters his number in Hadley's phone, she drops the phone and it shatters — but Oliver is already up the escalator and out of sight.

Hadley then embarks on a search around London in the hopes of finding Oliver, only to run into challenge after challenge along the way.

"Is it better to have had a good thing and lost it, or never to have had it?" she says near the end of the preview.



Netflix Poster for Netflix's Love at First Sight (2023)

Of the film, Hardy, 32, tells PEOPLE, "Love at first sight — that’s the dream, right? This movie is about the possibility of that dream occurrence and the chances of keeping hold of it."

"It’s a rom-com like no other, and I’m chuffed to be a part of it," adds the British actor.



Aside from Richardson and Hardy, Love at First Sight also stars Jameela Jamil, Rob Delaney, Sally Phillips and Rocketman director Dexter Fletcher.

The film is directed by Vanessa Caswill from a screenplay by Katie Lovejoy (To All the Boys: Always and Forever), and co-produced by Matt Kaplan and Aubrey Bendix. It is based on Jennifer E. Smith's 2013 book The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight.

Love at First Sight is streaming Sept. 15 on Netflix.

Read the original article on People.