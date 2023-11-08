Haley-area home heavily damaged

Haley Station – Two people escaped their Mineview Road home after it caught fire early last Thursday afternoon, November 2.

Whitewater Region Deputy-Fire Chief Corey MacKenzie said firefighters were on scene about 12:40 p.m. and the last of them departed shortly after 5 p.m..

“Initially the call came in as a trailer fire and then the second page was the trailer fire was engaging the house,” he said.

Fire Station 1 (Haley Station) and 2 (Foresters Falls) received the first page, but that’s because one of the tankers at Haley’s is out of service, Dep. Chief MacKenzie said.

“The Haley Station pumper was first on scene and I was right behind them,” he said. “Once I saw what was happening, I paged for the rest of the fire stations to respond.”

Five pumpers were used to battle the blaze, with the unit from Foresters Falls at nearby Galilee Bible Camp to provide water refills.

“They (Foresters Falls firefighters) made sure we never ran out of water and we never did,” he said.

About 45 firefighters responded from Whitewater’s five fire stations. Shortly after 5 p.m., all but Station 1 firefighters were released from the scene. They remained on scene for fire watch for about another hour.

Dep. Chief MacKenzie said there were two difficult factors in fighting the blaze.

“The wind conditions, they kept changing, and the structure of the house,” he said.

There was a cathedral ceiling in the home and the ceiling was plywood with shingles and back strapping and the roof is steel, which kept the fire moving through the rafters, he said.

“The steel lasts a long time. It keeps the heat in. It doesn’t burn quickly,” he explained.

He said the blaze was fought offensively at first, but as the roof began collapsing, it turned into a defensive battle, which means all firefighters were outside the building.

The department’s fire investigator estimated the blaze caused about $500,000 damage to the home, but most of the damage is to the roof and trusses.

He said the owner, his family and pet cats were all safely out of the home.

Paramedics were on scene as precautionary measures if their help was required, especially since there were so many firefighters on scene, he said.

Dep. Chief MacKenzie said the blaze was well fought because of the firefighters’ training.

“We never ran out of water, which is a testament to our firefighters,” he said. “We do a lot of training. Our firefighters know what they are doing.”

Homeowner Trevor Rudy agreed.

“The firefighters did a great job,” he said.

While he wasn’t at home when the fire occurred, he said his two sons, Josh, 15, and Brody, who is an adult, were able to get out of the home. Brody called 911.

They are not able to live at the home, so the boys are staying with their mother, along with their sister who goes to college during the day. Mr. Rudy is staying with friends.

“We lost everything in the fire,” he said. “For now, family and friends are taking care of us.”

Mr. Rudy said his children are doing well, “now that the initial shock of what happened is over.”

He is expecting to hear from the insurance company this week as to what will happen with the residence.

Connie Tabbert, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eganville Leader