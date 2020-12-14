Halberd Corp. Research Yields Potent SARS-CoV-2 Antibody

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2020 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) announced its proprietary, highly potent, neutralizing antibody against SARS-CoV-2, which demonstrated very strong receptor specificity and inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 replication. Halberd's anti-Spike protein monoclonal antibody, recently filed with the United States Patent Office, underwent in vitro studies at Arizona State University (ASU). Based on these exciting findings, Halberd Corporation has commenced designing studies to establish the efficacy, specificity and sensitivity of the antibody. Both Drs. Mitchell S. Felder (neurologist and Halberd consultant) and Patricio Reyes (neurologist, neuropathologist and Halberd's Chief Technical Officer) believe Halberd's future investigations will yield the much-needed scientific information on the pathogenesis of COVID-19 as the foundation for a more reliable, rapid diagnostic and more effective prevention and treatment.

Dr. Patricio Reyes commented, "The in-vitro results greatly exceeded our expectations. We originally underestimated the potency assays of the antibody against the SARS-CoV2 antigen. We tested the antibody in Chlorocebus sabaeus epithelial cells (the outer most cells of blood vessels) and expected to see a small number of cells converted into brownish plaques indicating infection. However, after just 24 hours, there had been almost no epithelial cells successfully infected by the COVID-19 virus in the experiment. In other words, the antibody was very aggressive towards the COVID-19 antigen."

Based on the promising results seen with this proprietary monoclonal antibody, Halberd Corporation now plans to test the ability of the antibody in blocking the infection of cells and replication of the COVID-19 virus in additional studies. This would demonstrate its potential therapeutic value in preventing damage to vital organs. The company believes that this could be an important potential therapeutic tool targeting COVID-19, either alone or in combination with other monoclonal antibody compounds, such as the treatment that was successfully administered to President Trump.

William Hartman, Chairman, CEO and President of Halberd Corporation commented, "We are very excited to contribute to the global search for effective detection and treatments of COVID-19 and hope to rapidly develop our very promising new antibodies."

About Halberd Corporation.

Halberd Corporation. (OTC-PINK:HALB), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. Halberd's Articles of Incorporation prohibit the company from issuance of convertible debt which would result in dilution. See the company's Articles of Incorporation here.

The company holds the exclusive rights to the COVID-19 extracorporeal treatment technology provisional patent applications: "Method for Treating and Curing Covid-19 Infection;" "Method for Treating COVID-19 Inflammatory Cytokine Storm for the Reduction of Morbidity and Mortality in COVID-19 Patients;" "Method for Treating and Curing COVID-19 Infection by Utilizing a Laser to Eradicate the Virus," and, "Nasal Spray To Prevent The Transmission Of Covid-19 Between Humans," "Nasal Spray to Prevent the Transmission of Covid-19," and "Method For Treating And Curing Covid-19 Infection By Utilizing Radiofrequency Extracorporeally To Eradicate The Virus." Halberd also holds the exclusive rights to the underlying granted U.S. Patent 9,216,386 and U.S. Patent 8,758,287.

About Arizona State University.

Arizona State University ranked No. 1 "Most Innovative School" in the nation by U.S. News & World Report for six years in succession, has forged the model for a New American University. ASU is a comprehensive public research institution, measured not by whom it excludes, but by whom it includes and how they succeed; advancing research and discovery of public value; and assuming fundamental responsibility for the economic, social, cultural and overall health of the communities it serves. ASU operates on the principle that learning is a personal and original journey for each student; that they thrive on experience, and the process of discovery cannot be bound by traditional academic disciplines. Through innovation and a commitment to accessibility, ASU has drawn pioneering researchers to its faculty even as it expands opportunities for qualified students, attracting some of the highest caliber students from all 50 states and more than 130 nations.

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Companies caution that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. The Companies undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Investor caution/added risk for investors in companies claiming involvement in COVID-19 initiatives -

On April 8, 2020, SEC Chairman Jay Clayton and William Hinman, the Director of the Division of Corporation Finance, issued a joint public statement on the importance of disclosure during the COVID-19 crisis.

The SEC and Self-Regulatory Organizations are targeting public companies that claim to have products, treatment or other strategies with regard to COVID-19.

The ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations is unknown and will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak. Additionally, new information may emerge concerning the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and any additional preventative and protective actions that governments, or the Company, may direct, which may result in an extended period of continued business disruption, reduced customer traffic and reduced operations. Any resulting financial impact cannot be reasonably estimated at this time.

We further caution investors that our primary focus and goal is to battle this pandemic for the good of the world. As such, it is possible that we may find it necessary to make disclosures which are consistent with that goal, but which may be adverse to the pecuniary interests of the Company and of its shareholders.

