Halal Cosmetics Market Size is projected to reach USD 83.76 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12%: Straits Research

The global halal cosmetics market size was valued at USD 30.21 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 83.76 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 12% from 2022 to 2030. Asia-Pacific dominated the halal cosmetics market in 2019 and is expected to continue to do so throughout the forecast period.

New York, United States, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosmetics that are halal adhere to religious traditions, uphold sharia law, and don't contain anything from pigs to alcohol to reptiles to insects, among other things. The increased demand for halal products from the expanding Islamic population is the main factor driving the market for halal cosmetics. The market for halal cosmetics has recently gained prominence as a result of the growing Muslim population and increased concerns about the safety of skincare products.

The halal cosmetics sector is still in its infancy, and major international companies are pursuing ambitious product development and introduction plans for halal-certified goods. The halal label is seen as a sign of confidence for product safety and quality, thereby fueling industry expansion.





Impact of COVID-19

The pandemic has severely impacted the global economy and disrupted the supply chain. It has influenced consumer spending behavior and purchasing decision, which has compelled the manufactures in the industry to reshape their business models. The makeup and fragrance products are witnessing a significant decline in the demand, whereas the hygiene and skincare products are witnessing an increase in the demand. T rising demand for sanitizing products is providing lucrative growth opportunities to the players in the cosmetic market to expand their business portfolio, further driving the market growth.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 83.76 Billion by 2030 CAGR 12% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered by Product (Skincare, Hair Care, Hygiene Products, Makeup, Fragrance), Distribution Channel (B2B, B2C) Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Amara Halal Cosmetics, INIKA Organic, Ivy Beauty Corporation, Clara International Beauty group, Iba cosmetics, Martha Tilaar Group, Talent Cosmetics Co. Ltd., Prolab Cosmetics, Saaf Pure Organic Skincare, Nizona Corporation, Sampure Minerals, OnePure International Group Ltd., 3INA Cosmetics Key Market Opportunities Shifting consumer preference toward greener products Key Market Drivers Rising Collaboration Activities by Prominent Players to Drive the Market Growth

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is projected to dominate the halal cosmetic market during the forecast period. The region is home to about 62.1% of the world’s Muslim population. Increasing purchasing power and changing lifestyles is driving the demand for better personal care and hygiene products, further accelerating the market growth. Malaysia, Indonesia, India, Pakistan, and China are at the forefront of the halal cosmetics market in Asia-Pacific.





Key Highlights

The halal cosmetics market is divided into skincare, haircare, hygiene, makeup, and fragrance categories depending on the product.

In 2019, the halal cosmetics market saw substantial growth in the hair care category. Global demand for hair care products is rising as a result of rising hair problems such hair loss, split ends, dandruff, and itchy scalp.

Asia-Pacific dominated the halal cosmetics market in 2019 and is expected to continue to do so throughout the forecast period.





Halal Cosmetics Market: Key Players

Halal Cosmetics Market: Segmentation

By Product

Skincare

Hair care

Hygiene products

Makeup

Fragrance

By Distribution Channel

B2B

B2C Store-based retail Hypermarkets & supermarkets Convenience store Specialty stores Online retail



Halal Cosmetics Market: Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Central and South America and the Caribbean

The Middle East

Africa

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Scope

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Primary Research

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Assumptions & Exclusions

2.4 Secondary Data Sources

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Overview

4.1 Report Segmentation & Scope

4.2 Value Chain Analysis: Halal Cosmetics Market

4.2.1 Vendor Matrix

4.3 Key Market Trends

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.2 Restraints

4.3.3 Opportunities

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Threat of Substitution

4.4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.5 Competitive Rivalry

4.5 Environmental & Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Forecast Factors & Relevance of Impact

4.7 Macro-Economic & Geopolitical Scenario

4.8 Parent Market Overview

4.9 Technology Landscape

4.10 Market Share Analysis

4.11 Potential Venture Analysis

4.12 Regional Price Trends

4.13 Raw Material Trends

4.14 Cost Structure Analysis

4.14.1 Labor Cost

4.14.2 Consumables

4.14.3 Maintenance Cost

4.15 Covid-19 Impact Analysis

4.15.1 Pre and Post Covid-19 Market Scenario Analysis

4.15.2 Market Recovery Timeline and Challenge

4.16 Halal Cosmetics Standards

5 Product Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

5.2 Skin Care

5.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

5.3 Hair Care

5.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

5.4 Hygiene Products

5.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

5.5 Makeup

5.5.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

5.6 Fragrance

5.6.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

6 Distribution Channel Overview

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

6.2 B2B

6.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

6.3 B2C

6.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

6.3.2 Store Based Retail

6.3.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

6.3.2.2 Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

6.3.2.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

6.3.2.3 Convenience Store

6.3.2.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

6.3.2.4 Specialty Store

6.3.2.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

6.3.3 Online Retail

6.3.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

7 Regional Overview

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value)

7.2 North America

7.2.1 Economic Overview

7.2.2 Market Scenario

7.2.3 The U.S.

7.2.3.1 By Product

7.2.3.2 By Distribution Channel

7.2.4 Canada

7.2.4.1 By Product

7.2.4.2 By Distribution Channel

7.2.5 Mexico

7.2.5.1 By Product

7.2.5.2 By Distribution Channel

7.3 Central and South America and the Caribbean

7.3.1 Economic Overview

7.3.2 Market Scenario

7.3.3 Brazil

7.3.3.1 By Product

7.3.3.2 By Distribution Channel

7.3.4 Argentina

7.3.4.1 By Product

7.3.4.2 By Distribution Channel

7.3.5 Colombia

7.3.5.1 By Product

7.3.5.2 By Distribution Channel

7.3.6 Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean

7.3.6.1 By Product

7.3.6.2 By Distribution Channel

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Economic Overview

7.4.2 Market Scenario

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.3.1 By Product

7.4.3.2 By Distribution Channel

7.4.4 France

7.4.4.1 By Product

7.4.4.2 By Distribution Channel

7.4.5 The U.K.

7.4.5.1 By Product

7.4.5.2 By Distribution Channel

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.6.1 By Product

7.4.6.2 By Distribution Channel

7.4.7 The Rest of Europe

7.4.7.1 By Product

7.4.7.2 By Distribution Channel

7.5 Asia-Pacific (APAC)

7.5.1 Economic Overview

7.5.2 Market Scenario

7.5.3 China

7.5.3.1 By Product

7.5.3.2 By Distribution Channel

7.5.4 Japan

7.5.4.1 By Product

7.5.4.2 By Distribution Channel

7.5.5 India

7.5.5.1 By Product

7.5.5.2 By Distribution Channel

7.5.6 Australia

7.5.6.1 By Product

7.5.6.2 By Distribution Channel

7.5.7 South Korea

7.5.7.1 By Product

7.5.7.2 By Distribution Channel

7.5.7 Malaysia

7.5.7.1 By Product

7.5.7.2 By Distribution Channel

7.5.7 Indonesia

7.5.7.1 By Product

7.5.7.2 By Distribution Channel

7.5.7 Singapore

7.5.7.1 By Product

7.5.7.2 By Distribution Channel

7.5.7 Pakistan

7.5.7.1 By Product

7.5.7.2 By Distribution Channel

7.5.8 The Rest of APAC

7.5.8.1 By Product

7.5.8.2 By Distribution Channel

7.6 The Middle East

7.6.1 Economic Overview

7.6.2 Market Scenario

7.6.3 Saudi Arabia

7.6.3.1 By Product

7.6.3.2 By Distribution Channel

7.6.4 The UAE

7.6.4.1 By Product

7.6.4.2 By Distribution Channel

7.6.5 Qatar

7.6.5.1 By Product

7.6.5.2 By Distribution Channel

7.6.6 Oman

7.6.6.1 By Product

7.6.6.2 By Distribution Channel

7.6.7 Turkey

7.6.7.1 By Product

7.6.7.2 By Distribution Channel

7.6.8 The Rest of MEA

7.6.8.1 By Product

7.6.8.2 By Distribution Channel

7.7 Africa

7.7.1 Nigeria

7.7.1.1 By Product

7.7.1.2 By Distribution Channel

7.7.2 South Africa

7.7.2.1 By Product

7.7.2.2 By Distribution Channel

7.7.3 The Rest of Africa

7.7.3.1 By Product

7.7.3.2 By Distribution Channel

8 Competitive Landscape — Manufacturers & Suppliers

8.1 Competition Dashboard

8.2 Industry Structure

8.3 Amara Halal Cosmetics

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Financial Performance

8.3.3 Recent Developments

8.3.4 Product Portfolio

8.4 INIKA Organic

8.4.1 Business Overview

8.4.2 Financial Performance

8.4.3 Recent Developments

8.4.4 Product Portfolio

8.5 Ivy Beauty Corporation

8.5.1 Business Overview

8.5.2 Financial Performance

8.5.3 Recent Developments

8.5.4 Product Portfolio

8.6 Clara International Beauty group

8.6.1 Business Overview

8.6.2 Financial Performance

8.6.3 Recent Developments

8.6.4 Product Portfolio

8.7 Iba cosmetics

8.7.1 Business Overview

8.7.2 Financial Performance

8.7.3 Recent Developments

8.7.4 Product Portfolio

8.8 Martha Tilaar Group

8.8.1 Business Overview

8.8.2 Financial Performance

8.8.3 Recent Developments

8.8.4 Product Portfolio

8.9 Talent Cosmetics Co. Ltd.

8.9.1 Business Overview

8.9.2 Financial Performance

8.9.3 Recent Developments

8.9.4 Product Portfolio

8.10 Prolab Cosmetics

8.10.1 Business Overview

8.10.2 Financial Performance

8.10.3 Recent Developments

8.10.4 Product Portfolio

8.11 Saaf Pure Organic Skincare

8.11.1 Business Overview

8.11.2 Financial Performance

8.11.3 Recent Developments

8.11.4 Product Portfolio

8.12 Nizona Corporation

8.12.1 Business Overview

8.12.2 Financial Performance

8.12.3 Recent Developments

8.12.4 Product Portfolio

8.13 Sampure Minerals

8.13.1 Business Overview

8.13.2 Financial Performance

8.13.3 Recent Developments

8.13.4 Product Portfolio

8.14 OnePure International Group Ltd.

8.14.1 Business Overview

8.14.2 Financial Performance

8.14.3 Recent Developments

8.14.4 Product Portfolio

8.15 3INA Cosmetics

8.15.1 Business Overview

8.15.2 Financial Performance

8.15.3 Recent Developments

8.15.4 Product Portfolio

9 Conclusion & Recommendation

10 Acronyms & Abbreviations





