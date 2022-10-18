Halal Cosmetics Market Size is projected to reach USD 83.76 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12%: Straits Research

The global halal cosmetics market size was valued at USD 30.21 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 83.76 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 12% from 2022 to 2030. Asia-Pacific dominated the halal cosmetics market in 2019 and is expected to continue to do so throughout the forecast period.

New York, United States, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosmetics that are halal adhere to religious traditions, uphold sharia law, and don't contain anything from pigs to alcohol to reptiles to insects, among other things. The increased demand for halal products from the expanding Islamic population is the main factor driving the market for halal cosmetics. The market for halal cosmetics has recently gained prominence as a result of the growing Muslim population and increased concerns about the safety of skincare products.

The halal cosmetics sector is still in its infancy, and major international companies are pursuing ambitious product development and introduction plans for halal-certified goods. The halal label is seen as a sign of confidence for product safety and quality, thereby fueling industry expansion.


Impact of COVID-19

The pandemic has severely impacted the global economy and disrupted the supply chain. It has influenced consumer spending behavior and purchasing decision, which has compelled the manufactures in the industry to reshape their business models. The makeup and fragrance products are witnessing a significant decline in the demand, whereas the hygiene and skincare products are witnessing an increase in the demand. T rising demand for sanitizing products is providing lucrative growth opportunities to the players in the cosmetic market to expand their business portfolio, further driving the market growth.


Report Scope

Report Metric

Details

Market Size

USD 83.76 Billion by 2030

CAGR

12% (2022-2030)

Historical Data

2019-2020

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2030

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

by Product (Skincare, Hair Care, Hygiene Products, Makeup, Fragrance), Distribution Channel (B2B, B2C)

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World

Key Companies Profiled/Vendors

Amara Halal Cosmetics, INIKA Organic, Ivy Beauty Corporation, Clara International Beauty group, Iba cosmetics, Martha Tilaar Group, Talent Cosmetics Co. Ltd., Prolab Cosmetics, Saaf Pure Organic Skincare, Nizona Corporation, Sampure Minerals, OnePure International Group Ltd., 3INA Cosmetics

Key Market Opportunities

Shifting consumer preference toward greener products

Key Market Drivers

Rising Collaboration Activities by Prominent Players to Drive the Market Growth

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is projected to dominate the halal cosmetic market during the forecast period. The region is home to about 62.1% of the world’s Muslim population. Increasing purchasing power and changing lifestyles is driving the demand for better personal care and hygiene products, further accelerating the market growth. Malaysia, Indonesia, India, Pakistan, and China are at the forefront of the halal cosmetics market in Asia-Pacific.


Key Highlights

  • The global halal cosmetics market size is projected to reach USD 83.76 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 12% from 2022 to 2030.

  • The halal cosmetics market is divided into skincare, haircare, hygiene, makeup, and fragrance categories depending on the product.

  • In 2019, the halal cosmetics market saw substantial growth in the hair care category. Global demand for hair care products is rising as a result of rising hair problems such hair loss, split ends, dandruff, and itchy scalp.

  • Asia-Pacific dominated the halal cosmetics market in 2019 and is expected to continue to do so throughout the forecast period.


Halal Cosmetics Market: Key Players

  • Amara Halal Cosmetics

  • INIKA Organic

  • Ivy Beauty Corporation

  • Clara International Beauty group

  • Iba cosmetics

  • Martha Tilaar Group

  • Talent Cosmetics Co. Ltd.

  • Prolab Cosmetics

  • Saaf Pure Organic Skincare

  • Nizona Corporation

  • Sampure Minerals

  • OnePure International Group Ltd.

  • 3INA Cosmetics


Halal Cosmetics Market: Segmentation

By Product

  • Skincare

  • Hair care

  • Hygiene products

  • Makeup

  • Fragrance

By Distribution Channel

  • B2B

  • B2C

    • Store-based retail

      • Hypermarkets & supermarkets

      • Convenience store

      • Specialty stores

    • Online retail

Halal Cosmetics Market: Regions Covered

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Central and South America and the Caribbean

  • The Middle East

  • Africa

